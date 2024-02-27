ButcherBox Launches Pet Food Line

ButcherBox For Pets to offer humanely raised dry food, treats, and supplements for dogs

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, has announced its move into the pet space through their ButcherBox For Pets line of dry food, treats, and hip & joint supplements for dogs.

The ButcherBox For Pets line was developed within the clinical vet environment with the same high-quality standards as ButcherBox by sourcing humanely raised, sustainably sourced beef and chicken that is never given antibiotics or added hormones, ever.

"What we've learned in this process, is that most food or meat companies do not want to put their branding on the label of the pet food, or treats, they are selling," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "We are proud of the work we've put into sourcing high-quality, humanely raised meat for this line of products and we want consumers to know that by seeing our brand front and center on the package means they can trust where and how it was sourced."

While ButcherBox For Pets treats and hip & joint supplements have been available exclusively to ButcherBox customers for the last year, with sales for those products reaching $750,000, this rollout marks the complete line as well as a new way to purchase on the standalone ButcherBoxForPets.com website.

Dry food will be available by subscription at launch while treats and supplements will be available as add-on purchases.

"Nearly 60 percent of ButcherBox customers have a dog in their home, which was the initial draw to the pet market for us," noted Bobby Quirk, president of ButcherBox For Pets. "As a business, we pride ourselves on being able to take customer feedback and implement it into our research and development process. Customers told us that they were equally interested in feeding their pets, specifically dogs, a high-quality product similar to their own diets. This is a prime example of this feedback loop coming full circle."

Expansion of the line is expected in the coming year complete with additional treat, supplements, meal toppers, additional food products, and a product offering for cats.

About ButcherBox For Pets

Taking the strict sourcing principles from its parent company, ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand, ButcherBox For Pets offers a new way to feed everyone in the household. For more information, please visit ButcherBoxForPets.com or follow on Instagram or Facebook.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

CONTACT:

Kerin Norton

pr@butcherbox.com

SOURCE ButcherBox