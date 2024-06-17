ButcherBox Releases 2nd Annual Grill Index

Data finds 40% of Southerners are grilling for breakfast, signaling a redefinition of the grill's role in mealtime

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grill's job description has been redefined, according to a new report from ButcherBox, the leading direct-to-consumer meat and seafood brand.

The second annual ButcherBox Grill Index found the grill is playing a more central role in cooking routines, particularly breakfast. While dinner remains the top meal on the grill for nearly all Americans (90 percent), Southern residents are leading the breakfast trend with 40 percent using the grill for morning cooking followed by West Coast residents (21 percent), Midwest residents (21 percent), and Northeast residents (18 percent). More than half of Americans (54 percent), report using the grill for lunch.

By incorporating the grill into their lunch breaks and breakfast routines, Americans have taken a step beyond thinking of the grill as strictly a cooking appliance for warm, sunny days and larger gatherings. The Grill Index found 4 in 10 Americans (40 percent) grill mostly for everyday cooking whereas less than a quarter (12 percent) of Americans are using the grill strictly for large gatherings such as holiday cookouts or special occasions.

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, the report shows that not even inclement weather can dampen the dedication of these frequent grillers. Nearly 40 percent of respondents are firing up their grill all year long, while more than half of Americans (51 percent) say they grill in the rain and a third (30 percent) report snow doesn't prevent them from keeping their grill game strong in the winter.

Not surprisingly, grill usage increases more in the summer months across the U.S. with more than three quarters of Americans (79 percent) grilling at least once a week and a quarter of those respondents (27 percent) firing up the grill at least two to three times per week.

Female confidence behind the grill remains steady for the second year in a row with 43 percent of women citing they feel "very confident" behind the grill, continuing to suggest that the role of grillmaster is no longer reserved just for men. Similarly, male confidence remains the same year over year with two thirds of American men (64 percent) reporting they feel "very confident" behind the grill.

"It is clear there is a cultural shift happening around the grill and how Americans are incorporating the appliance into more of their everyday lives," says Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "The fact that folks are finding use for the grill during breakfast is inspiring, especially for the team at ButcherBox, as we've really focused on increasing our breakfast selection to ensure we're offering a wide variety of protein for every meal of the day. For so many, the grill can feel intimidating, but it is one of the easier appliances to navigate and can sometimes be more forgiving for those just starting out, and we hope to see confidence continue to rise over time."

Although Americans' overall approach to grilling has changed, a majority of respondents (71 percent) still find grill inspiration and recipes from friends and family. One fourth of Americans (42 percent) say their confidence behind the grill increases by watching others, suggesting that gathering around the grill is as much of a social activity as gathering around the table.

Additional Grill Insights from ButcherBox's Chef-in-Residence, Ashley Lonsdale

ButcherBox Grill Index Says: Nearly 60 percent of respondents named taste as the top reason they choose to use their grill

"Because of the high levels of heat, grilled food has unmistakable browning, which gives grilled foods a wonderful and savory flavor," says Lonsdale.

ButcherBox Grill Index Says: More than three quarters of Americans are leveling up their BBQ game with sauces and seasonings

"Sauces and seasonings may feel like adding prep time to your grill routine, but they are a great way to add some excitement to your meal. Typically, when using high-quality proteins, I don't always reach for complex seasonings because of the rich flavor, particularly with grass-fed beef, but I love investing the time to make a yogurt marinade or spice to complement the milder flavors of pork or chicken," notes Lonsdale

ButcherBox Grill Index Says: Nearly a third of Americans report feeling not at all confident when grilling seafood

"Grilling seafood is intimidating, and rightfully so, it's an investment," notes Lonsdale. "Begin with skewers to keep things simple. Salmon and shrimp are both easy, cook quickly, and have a lot of great flavors. Grilling scallions and blending them into an herby sauce is a great graduate step to elevating your grilled seafood."

ButcherBox Grill Index Says: Nearly 15 percent of Americans cook breakfast on the grill

"I love incorporating grilled foods into breakfast or brunch entertaining," says Lonsdale. "A cast-iron skillet easily transfers from the kitchen to play well on the grill for one dish meals, but don't shy away from grilled breakfast pizzas and tacos, too. And you can't forget about a grilled tomato Bloody Mary or grilled peach mimosa!"

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

CONTACT: Kerin Norton, [email protected]

SOURCE ButcherBox