BUTCHER'S BONE BROTH ORGANIC CHICKEN FLAVOR SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 KITCHEN AWARD WINNER

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butcher's Bone Broth announced today that the Butcher's Organic Chicken Bone Broth was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Kitchen Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2026.

Butcher's Bone Broth asks shoppers to "judge it by the jiggle," referring to the rich viscosity that sets this fresh, always refrigerated bone broth apart from other brands. Containing rich collagen that supports gut, skin, and joint health, the Organic Chicken Bone Broth is made from only three ingredients — filtered water, organic chicken, and organic carrots — brewed for up to 48 hours with no salt added.

"We're so excited that our Butcher's Bone Broth's Organic Chicken Bone Broth has been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Kitchen Award winner in the Proteins & Dairy category," said Thomas Odermatt, CEO and Founder. Odermatt is a third-generation Swiss butcher (known as a "metzgermeister") and the company's three broths are rooted in his family recipes. The brand can be found in the refrigerator section at grocery stores nationwide , including Whole Foods, Costco, Sprouts, Publix, Safeway, Albertsons, HEB, and Meijer.

About Butcher's Bone Broth: Butcher's Bone Broth was founded by Chef Thomas Odermatt, a third-generation Swiss butcher who entered the U.S. culinary scene with his famed Bay Area Roli Roti food truck known for its rotisserie chickens and porchetta sandwiches. Chef Thomas created his first retail product with Butcher's Bone Broth, an organic, fresh bone broth that embodies Odermatt's approach to feeding others: putting in all of the manpower and hours to create food that is healthy, delicious, and satisfying. As the leading fresh bone broth on the market, the brand's collagen-rich organic chicken and beef broths each contain only three ingredients.

SOURCE Butcher's