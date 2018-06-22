Butchershop and Partners are Reinventing the Internship Experience

"The value of this program comes from giving interns the chance to experience the span of the creative services business." – Trevor Hubbard, Founder and CEO of Butchershop

"This year, San Francisco Design Week's 2018 theme is Start Here. What better way to start, than by launching a great opportunity for new talent! Butchershop transformed the theme into a catalyst for change by creating the World's Greatest Internship. We're proud to have been part of the origin of this program and excited to watch it grow." – Dawn Zidonis, Executive Director of AIGA SF / San Francisco Design Week

Companies pride themselves on their culture which attracts great talent, and a good internship is foundational to that.

AIGA SF Design Week's theme is Start Here, and Butchershop's interpretation of that is "Help People," which is the catalyst for the program.

Any company or organization that prides itself on its culture and talent should take interest in this.

Helpful links:

Website: https://www.worldsgreatestinternship.co/

Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/worldsgreatestinternship/

Blog post: https://www.butchershop.co/2018/06/announcing-the-worlds-greatest-internship/

