Butler Hospitality Protects Workforce With Hand Wash Technology

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler Hospitality, Inc., the first ghost kitchen for hotels, is now the first ghost kitchen in the United States to utilize Vitalacy's health and hygiene technology to invest in staff safety.

Butler Hospitality staff wear Vitalacy Smartbands to encourage hand washing and automate contact tracing.

The IoT enabled SaaS solution encourages and monitors staff hand washing to better protect Butler's workforce from risk of infection and comply with new food & safety regulations. Along with Vitalacy's automated contact tracing, Butler can operate with higher safety, efficiency and compete against other food delivery services in recruitment and customer value add when safely delivering to hotel guests.

"Butler's partnership with Vitalacy reflects our longstanding commitment to leading the hospitality industry to a safe and healthful recovery for the benefit of our staff, hotel partners, and guests," Butler Hospitality CEO & Founder Tim Gjonbalic.

Butler staff wear Vitalacy SmartBands that remind them to perform a hand wash every hour. Washes are confirmed using enabled soap and sanitizer dispensers in the front and back house of kitchens. The wearable sensors also track proximity to other users. If a staff member tests positive, users they interacted with (for too close for too long) can be notified by management through an online dashboard that they may have been exposed.

"We are honored to be incorporated into Butler Hospitality's employee safety plan and help them expand national operations responsibly." Janel Nour-Omid, Vitalacy CEO and Cofounder.

Vitalacy was recently awarded Newsweek's Best in HealthCare 2020 as one of the best monitoring products for infection prevention. The technology improves how often and how well health care workers wash their hands to lower risk of healthcare-acquired infections and keep both caregivers and patients safe.

ABOUT BUTLER HOSPITALITY

With Butler, hotel guests enjoy premium room service and convenience items, without the Butler Hospitality is the original pioneer of digital transformation for hotel restaurants. Founded in 2016 by Premtim Gjonbalic, Butler is the largest hotel food and beverage provider in New York City. Butler develops restaurant brands through exclusive relationships with hotel owners, managers, and brands. Currently serving guests in NYC, Chicago, Miami, and Washington DC, Butler will serve more than 200,000 keys across the United States by the end of 2021.

www.butlerhospitality.com.

ABOUT VITALACY

Vitalacy is a health technology company focused on providing data to ensure safety measures are met and sustained. We monitor compliance of quality and safety measures like hand hygiene, workflow and contact tracing with smart sensors and SaaS software solutions. Vitalacy is committed to reducing infection risk with automated technology solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes, protect the workforce and promote quality and safety measures that save lives. Delivering true and transparent data on compliance offers a powerful and sustainable foundation for organizations and people to thrive. www.vitalacy.com.

http://www.vitalacy.com

