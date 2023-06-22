Butler Kahn Obtains $2,000,000 Settlement in Wrongful Death Case Involving a Farm Worker

Atlanta personal injury attorneys help surviving family settle significant wrongful death claim

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal injury team at Butler Kahn has recently secured a $2,000,000 wrongful death settlement after a farm worker was killed on the job. The fatal accident happened while the victim was helping his employer connect a peanut wagon to a pickup truck. When his employer accidentally hit the gas pedal, the truck suddenly accelerated in reverse. This pinned the victim between the truck and the peanut trailer. Unfortunately, he died on the scene from his injuries.

Typically, a wrongful death at work would fall under workers' compensation. However, the Georgia Workers' Compensation Act does not cover farm laborers and workers at businesses with less than three employees. The attorneys at Butler Kahn found these two exceptions, allowing the victim's family to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the employer responsible for the accident. They also investigated the case to obtain witness statements and other evidence to prove the employer was at fault.

After filing the wrongful death lawsuit, Butler Kahn learned that the employer's insurance policy had a limit of $2,000,000. The insurance company was willing to settle for this full amount. The attorneys explained the offer and the facts of the case to their clients, who ultimately decided to accept the insurer's settlement. Although the money doesn't begin to make up for the loss of their father, the clients were happy with the results and justice they secured.

