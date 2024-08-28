Butler National Corporation Announces Garmin G700TXi STC for Learjet 35/36 Series

The FAA STC approval, STC Number ST02036WI allows the installation of the Garmin G700TXi System in the Learjet Model 35/35A(C-21A)/36/36A airplanes with the FC-530/FC-535 autopilot. The replacement of the traditional "six pack" of flight instruments (airspeed indicator, altimeter, ADI (including VG), HSI (including DG), vertical speed indicator/RA and RMI) with the Garmin G700TXi flight display and associated attitude, heading and air data sensors significantly enhances situational awareness and operations in the Learjet Model 35/35A(C-21A)/36/36A airplanes.

Christopher Reedy, President and CEO of Butler National Corporation said, "The Butler National Team has placed a lot of time and effort into this Learjet glass panel upgrade, and the result is extremely nice. The displays offer tremendously enhanced pilot situational awareness. The autopilot interface for RNAV operations is seamless, intuitive and decreases the traditional avionics workload and improves the pilot interface. Most of all, as a pilot, I greatly appreciate the well-organized and clear presentation of information on the Garmin G700TXi displays. While the effort has been significant, the result is extremely satisfying with the clean and user-friendly instrument panel."

Carl Wolf, Vice President Aviation Sales & Marketing commented: "Our TXi flight display system has been incredibly popular, and we're excited to have G700TXi in the Learjet Model 35/36 series airplanes. Part 25 certifications are no simple task, and the efforts to achieve Supplemental Type Certification and provide this upgrade to our mutual customers are appreciated by the entire Garmin Team."

Reedy added: "Butler National, through its subsidiary Butler Avionics, Inc., plans to make the STC package available to Garmin Dealers worldwide for field installation. We greatly appreciate the assistance of Garmin in achieving issuance of the STC. The STC applies to Learjet Model 35/36 series with the FC-530 autopilots. Butler is now moving with the application of the G700TXi for Learjet Model 35/36 with the FC-200 autopilots."

Butler National Corporation operates in the Aerospace and Professional Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the manufacture, sale and service of electronic equipment and modifications to aircraft structures and electrical systems to support special mission and commercial aviation operations. Additionally, we operate two Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") Repair Stations. Butler National companies, Avcon Industries, Inc. and Butler Avionics, Inc. concentrate on enhancements to Learjet, Beechcraft King Air, Cessna Caravan, Gulfstream, and other turbine powered aircraft. Butler National-Tempe designs and manufactures robust electronic controls and cabling. The Professional Services segment includes the management of a gaming and the related dining and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. Boot Hill Casino and Resort features approximately 500 slot machines, 16 table games and a DraftKings branded sportsbook.

