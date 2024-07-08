BUTLER NATIONAL SUBSIDIARY OBTAINS FAA APPROVAL CESSNA CARAVAN WITH DUAL CAMERA PORTS AND "SPECIAL MISSION POD WITH OPTIONAL RADOME CAPABILITIES"

Avcon obtained STC SA04639CH for the dual camera port installation and the Avcon "Special Mission Pod" modification on the Cessna Model 208 and 208B Caravan/Grand Caravan airplanes. The modifications are FAA-approved and may be simultaneously installed to provide approximately 80 cubic feet of additional space in the fuselage-mounted pod, which space may accommodate sensor/cameras/radars with a full 360-degree swept volume. The Avcon dual camera ports are compatible with the lower fuselage pod and allow the installation of cabin-mounted Lidar/camera sensors.

The Avcon "Special Mission Pod" is uniquely designed by the Avcon aerospace engineers to optimize sensor operational capabilities for the Model 208 and 208B airplanes," Commented Chris Reedy, President and CEO of Butler National Corporation. "Similarly, the combination of a Special Mission Pod with the Avcon Caravan camera ports expands the functionality of the aircraft to other applications. Avcon engineers once again created a generic design with tremendous adaptability. I strongly encourage Caravan operators to view the new product offerings on the Avcon Industries website – www.avconindustries.com," Added Chris Reedy.

The standard Avcon "Special Mission Pod" for the Model 208 and 208B has a catalog price starting at $225,000. The Avcon dual camera port modification has a starting price of $248,000.

"Avcon continues to look for opportunities to grow the utility of airplanes for special missions, among other commercial operations. While Avcon offers many special mission modifications for King Air airplanes, from extended nose, camera ports and its oversized pod for the King Air B300 to provisions for external stores and workstations, now Avcon has extended its available platforms to include the Model 208/208B Caravan family," Commented Aric Peters, Director of Sales. Peters added, "The Avcon modifications are designed for generic functionality, to include installation, retraction and extension of lights, cameras, and is compatible with a wide range of radar bands including X/P/L-bands."

More About Butler National Corporation

Butler National Corporation, a 50-year old public stock company, operates in the Aerospace and Professional Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the manufacture, sale and service of electronic equipment and modifications to aircraft structures and electrical systems to support special mission and commercial aviation operations. Additionally, we operate two Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") Repair Stations. Butler National companies, Avcon Industries, Inc. and Butler Avionics, Inc. concentrate on enhancements to Learjet, Beechcraft King Air, Cessna Caravan, Gulfstream, and other turbine powered aircraft. Butler National-Tempe designs and manufactures robust electronic controls and cabling.

The Professional Services segment includes the management of a gaming and the related dining and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. Boot Hill Casino and Resort features approximately 500 slot machines, 16 table games and a DraftKings branded sportsbook.

