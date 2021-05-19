Butler Tibbetts Announces Expansion and Relocation of Headquarters

DARIEN, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler Tibbetts, a leading law firm known for guiding clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life, today announced that the firm will expand its Connecticut presence with a new headquarters location in historic Southport Village, doubling its footprint in the state. The firm will maintain its former headquarters location in Darien, its home office for more than 30 years.

The relocation is slated for this summer and comes at a time of positive momentum for the self-described family of lawyers following the launch of a dynamic new brand identity in 2019 and recent partnership elevations that make room for future growth. The bold expansion plans address recent firm changes and the need to build capacity and upgrade facilities in response to increasing demand and growing client relationships.

Butler Tibbetts will be the lead tenant at 181 Old Post Road, a highly desirable location at the corner of John Street and Old Post Road in historic Southport Village. The law firm will take 5,400 square feet, or 80 percent of the class A office space. Originally built in 1870 as a single-family home, the building was substantially enlarged in 1987 under the direction of renowned architect, Jack Franzen. The reimagined home-turned-office provides a combination of private, collaborative, social, and amenity spaces for clients, lawyers, and staff. Other highlights include a private 18-car parking lot, immediate accessibility to Interstate 95, Metro North Train Service, and within easy walking distance to excellent dining, lodging, and recreational venues. The Darien office is located at 43 Corbin Drive, convenient to downtown amenities and Metro North Train Service. Butler Tibbetts also serves clients from their New York City location.

"The idea of the home office took on a whole new meaning this past year and our new headquarters location is a fitting extension of that concept," said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner, Tim Butler . "The larger, relaxed space reflects our family culture and the need for convenience, flexibility, and efficiency as we all get comfortable re-engaging with one another."

"We've been able to take our time planning a thoughtful return to the office in step with a larger growth strategy. Like many of our peers, we've taken a hybrid approach with a mixture of remote and in-office arrangements, which can be adjusted to suit client and staff needs. Our new space can also flex to address new ways of working and collaborating in an evolving post-pandemic work environment," added Butler.

About Butler Tibbetts

Butler Tibbetts guides clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life. We help businesses and individuals resolve disputes and create positive outcomes with precision and compassion. We are known for our depth of experience in complex commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in the managed care and healthcare industries. We also empower clients on a personal level in all aspects of marital and family law, real estate, and estate planning. With offices in Connecticut and New York, we serve companies, individuals, and communities in need across the Northeast. Learn more at butlertibbetts.com .

