Butler Tibbetts Announces New Partner Promotions in Key Service Areas

"We are delighted to welcome Meredith and Tommy to our partnership team," said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner, Tim Butler . "Our firm is evolving to meet the changing needs and expectations of our clients. Meredith and Tommy reflect the expertise and flexibility we are known for and will continue to play a pivotal role in how we deliver value for our clients."

Meredith McBride

Meredith McBride is a trusted counselor, fierce litigator, and integral member of the Butler Tibbetts team. Focused on personal connection, she handles a variety of marital and family law matters, including divorce and alternative dispute resolution, both of which are on the rise during the pandemic, bringing a host of new challenges and considerations to the fore. She also has extensive experience representing clients in the healthcare and managed care industries.

Tommy Noonan

Tommy Noonan is a resourceful and versatile lawyer with a wide array of litigation experience. He represents individuals and businesses at both the trial and appellate levels, deploying creative and effective strategies customized to meet unique client needs - from negotiations and mediation to litigation and trials. Tommy handles complex cases involving a broad range of sectors and scenarios, focused primarily in the areas of healthcare and managed care, civil and commercial, construction, corporate, personal injury, and probate.

About Butler Tibbetts

Butler Tibbetts guides clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life. We help businesses and individuals resolve disputes and create positive outcomes with precision and compassion. We are known for our depth of experience in complex commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in the managed care and healthcare industries. We also empower clients on a personal level in all aspects of marital and family law, real estate, and estate planning. With offices in Connecticut and New York, we serve companies, individuals, and communities in need across the Northeast. Learn more at butlertibbetts.com.

Media Contact

Krista Kellogg, Center Content

[email protected]

SOURCE Butler Tibbetts