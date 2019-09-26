Butler Tibbetts Launches Dynamic New Brand Identity

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler Tibbetts, a leading law firm known for guiding clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life, today announced the launch of a new brand identity. The rebrand comes at time of positive momentum for the firm, which has been serving businesses and individuals across the Northeast for more than 30 years. The new logo symbolizes the intimate bond between a law firm and its clients and how the firm's personal approach transcends the traditional role of legal advisor. The refreshed look follows a name change earlier this year, with a shortened moniker underscoring the firm's warmth and approachability.

"The legal industry is evolving and so are we," said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner, Tim Butler. "We know it is critical that we adapt and thrive to meet the changing needs and expectations of our clients. Our new look is part of a larger strategic initiative to revitalize our brand to better reflect who we are as a firm."

Developed collaboratively among firm leadership, lawyers, and allied professionals, the new logo evokes feelings of elegance and simplicity. The new graphical element – two letters fitted together like pieces of a puzzle – signifies the compelling interchange between lawyers and clients, as well as the firm's capabilities in support of both businesses and individuals alike. The visual edge to edge closeness of the letters also symbolizes Butler Tibbetts as a trusted partner. A refreshed website, www.butlertibbetts.com, showcases the new brand identity and captures the firm's attributes for a sleek, streamlined experience.

The graphical aspects of the logo are bolstered by a new color palette, which incorporates two complementary shades of purple - a progressive choice for a law firm. The dark purple is a nod to the firm's depth and stability, and the lighter purple was added as a dynamic accent color, symbolizing nimbleness and creativity.

About Butler Tibbetts

Butler Tibbetts helps businesses and individuals resolve disputes and create positive outcomes with precision and compassion. We are known for our depth of experience in complex commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in the managed care and healthcare industries. We also empower clients on a personal level in all aspects of marital and family law, real estate, and estate planning. With offices in Connecticut and New York, we serve companies, individuals, and communities in need across the Northeast.

Media Contact

Krista Kellogg, Center Content

krista@cencontent.com

SOURCE Butler Tibbetts

Related Links

http://www.butlertibbetts.com

