Butler Tibbetts Moves Into New Headquarters in Historic Southport

The move comes at a time of changing norms and shifting mindsets, as clients, attorneys, and allied staff return to the office after more than a year of remote work. Located at 181 Old Post Road in Southport, the unusual workspace was originally built in 1870 as a single-family home. The reimagined home-turned-office provides a combination of private, communal, and amenity spaces and has recently been renovated to offer open work areas and "war rooms" that facilitate collaboration between attorneys and the sharing of ideas.

"While the firm was well positioned to transition to a fully virtual work environment during the pandemic, our people are eager to return to the office," said Butler Tibbetts Managing Partner, Tim Butler . "We wanted to welcome everyone back with a more relaxed and less traditional working environment in keeping with our firm culture of togetherness and esprit de corps."

The opening of the Southport office is the latest in a string of strategic initiatives for the firm, including the launch of a dynamic new brand identity and recent partnership elevations, as well as forthcoming new attorney hires, philanthropic engagement in Southport, and a new office in Philadelphia.

Butler Tibbetts' clients range from major healthcare companies to individuals seeking marital settlement, real estate, and estate planning services. The firm will maintain a presence in Darien and continues to service clients from their Midtown Manhattan location.

About Butler Tibbetts

Butler Tibbetts guides clients through their most vulnerable moments in business and in life. We help businesses and individuals resolve disputes and create positive outcomes with precision and compassion. We are known for our depth of experience in complex commercial litigation, with a particular expertise in the managed care and healthcare industries. We also empower clients on a personal level in all aspects of marital and family law, real estate, and estate planning. With offices in Connecticut and New York, we serve companies, individuals, and communities in need across the Northeast. Learn more at butlertibbetts.com .

