BUTLER TO SPONSOR THE 21ST ANNUAL FOOD NETWORK & COOKING CHANNEL SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler, the leading travel technology platform serving 60,000 keys across 6 national markets, continues its annual sponsorship of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presented by Capital One, taking place February 24-27th.

"We're proud to join again as a sponsor of this celebrated wine and food event and its important educational cause," says Butler Founder and CEO Premtim Gjonbalic, "Uniting at this critical moment is key for the growth of travel, tourism and hospitality, globally. Butler is here to contribute solutions that will spearhead the new generation of the hospitality industry, in line with the festival's mission to foster its future leaders."

To date, the Festival has raised more than $31.8 million in support of cultivating the future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). Butler will contribute to the cause by sponsoring the Festival's Hospitality Suite, VIP Talent Amenity bags, and delicious catered meals for volunteers from its own F&B program, currently serving over 50 local Miami hotels.

Beyond raising funds, SOBEWFF® draws attention to Miami's vibrant food & beverage culture, stimulating the area's community and travel economies. Likewise, Butler's turnkey platform of products and solutions is designed to foster community and connect travelers with the cities around them – supporting the foundations of the local travel economy, hotel hospitality, and real estate development. Working to revolutionize hotel F&B and other antiquated amenities, Butler is enhancing the guest journey and experience – while turning formerly loss-leading outlets into revenue-generating programs and dining concepts for hotel owners and management partners.

Butler was founded with the belief that the guest experience should never be compromised due to the constraints of a hotel's positioning, size or location. With Butler, hotels can expand their offerings without expanding their resources and costs. Through its vertically integrated model, Butler fosters a dynamic ecosystem that incorporates the owner, operator, guest and local city. By 2023, Butler will more than double their presence, with real estate in 12 markets across the U.S. and plans to service nearly 250,000 rooms – unlocking access to over one million keys nationally.

ABOUT BUTLER:

Butler is on a mission to build the travel platform of the future by maximizing existing infrastructure and powering connections through data and experience. Butler enhances the guest journey and unlocks profitability for hotel owners, management companies, and global brands by establishing new, robust profit channels on-demand and at scale. Founded in 2018, by CEO Premtim Gjonbalic (Forbes 30 Under 30), Butler is currently serving New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., Denver and San Francisco with many more cities coming into the network regularly. For more information about Butler, visit www.bybutler.com .

