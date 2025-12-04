BUTLER/AVCON NON-HALON AIRCRAFT FIRE EXTINGUISHERS EASA AND CAA APPROVED

EASA and CAA Issue STC for Avcon Non-Halon Replacement Portable Fire Extinguisher Solution

NEW CENTURY, Kan., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQX: BUKS), a leader in the growing global market for aircraft modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and a recognized provider of gaming management services, announces European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approvals for the Avcon installation of non-halon portable fire extinguisher replacements in Learjets.

Avcon received EASA STC No. 10088775 and CAA STC No. 00484 approving the replacement of existing halon fire extinguishers across the full line of Learjet aircraft. This STC allows for the installation of Halotron BrX-filled fire extinguishers in compliance with EASA requirements. The new extinguishers are designed to be size-equivalent replacements, having minimal impact on fit and compatibility. The STC has an approved models list that includes: Learjet Models 24, 25, 29, 31, 31A, 35, 36, 35A (C-21A), 36A, 40, 45, 55, 55B, 55C, 60, 60XR, 70, and 75 aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously issued STC No. ST12087CH for the Avcon solution for replacement fire extinguishers.

Halon has been designated as an Ozone-Depleting Substance. Halon production has been banned in EU member states since 1994, although it has been allowed for certain "critical uses," including in some aircraft systems. Pursuant to European Union regulations and the Montreal Protocol, regulatory bodies, including EASA, have required that hand-held Halon fire extinguishers in airplane cabins and crew compartments be replaced with suitable alternatives by December 31, 2025.

"Avcon and Butler Avionics are working diligently with a leading aviation fire extinguisher vendor to stock non-halon fire extinguishers to comply with the pending December 31, 2025 mandate. The EASA and CAA STC approval of the Avcon replacement fire extinguishers for Learjets are significant milestones," said Patrick Hupp, Avionics Manager. "I have had many inquiries for fire extinguishers to date. We are committed to making the fire extinguisher kits with FAA Form 8130 approvals and the associated STC paperwork available to customers with minimal time. We recognize the importance of meeting the deadline with an EASA and CAA STC-compliant solution. The EASA, CAA and FAA STCs reflect significant efforts to comply with the stringent issue paper requirements for fire extinguisher installations into airplanes. We believe that differentiates our solution for other non-STC options." Added Mr. Hupp.

"The replacement non-halon extinguishers are engineered for straightforward installation in the same location as existing units, with provisions for additional mounting locations in some legacy Learjet models. The modification to replace the fire extinguisher should be accomplished very quickly. Avcon and Butler are known for cost-effective and timely regulatory aviation solutions." Concluded Mr. Hupp.

Since its inception in 1969, Butler Avionics, Inc. offers avionics integration, installation and repair services. Butler Avionics works with its parent company, Butler National Corporation, and affiliate Avcon Industries, Inc. to provide custom and regulatory avionics solutions for business, air transport and general aviation aircraft. Butler Avionics is a FAA Repair Station.

Avcon Industries Business:

Avcon Industries, Inc. operates in the Aerospace business and focuses on the modification of business and commercial aircraft, which includes both complex structural modifications and system integrations. Avcon specializes in providing products and services to the business marketplace, the forestry and atmospheric research space, the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sector, and the air ambulance segment.

Avcon is recognized for providing solutions to regulatory-driven aircraft modifications.

Avcon Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Butler National Corporation. Butler National Corporation is a publicly traded stock company with at ticker symbol:OTCQX: BUKS.

