Butler/Till Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors, Ushers in New Era of Continued Growth and Transformation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler/Till , a women-owned, employee-owned, results-driven media and communications agency and one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, today announced appointments to its Board of Directors: Kathleen Brookbanks will replace Tracy Till as Board Chair and Janice Reese will serve as new incoming Board Director. The appointments will help guide the agency into a new era, as it shifts to provide full-cycle marketing solutions for the changing needs of its clients that include Bausch Health, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Focus on Energy, Healthfirst, Highmark Health, Hologic, Northwest Bank, Salix, South Jersey Industries, and Greenwich Biosciences.

Brookbanks, who joined the Butler/Till board in 2020, succeeds Till, the agency's co-founder, who served on its board since its inception. Till served as Vice Chair for five years, the Chair for the past year, and has been an integral part of the agency's growth and success. Till started a consulting business in 2014, T4 Verge, Inc. to help other companies, boards, and venture capital firms impact strategic transformation, governance, and business growth. Under her and Sue Butler's tutelage, Butler/Till has won industry accolades, including Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for seven consecutive years and Ad Age Top 50 National Best Places to Work.

"Tracy's departure marks the end of our formative era and her dedication, for which we are forever thankful for, leaves us well positioned to continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients," said Kimberly Jones, President/CEO, Butler/Till. "I am thrilled to welcome Kathleen to her new role and Janice to our board and confident that their impressive skill sets and valuable strategic guidance will ensure our long-term success."

"I am honored to serve at the helm of Butler/Till's board of directors, especially during this transformative time when we are charged with redefining the organization and the unique value it provides to clients," said Brookbanks. "I have no doubt that through its talent and an innovative portfolio of products and services, the agency will continue to experience growth and continue to solidify its position as an industry leader."

Kathleen Brookbanks, Board Chair, Butler/Till Board of Directors

An advertising and marketing industry veteran with nearly 40 years of experience, Brookbanks is known for her passion for helping agency talent be their best selves. Her breadth of experience includes running some of the largest global accounts, leading offices with $100MM+ in revenue, running a global organizational function at Omnicom and leading Talent Management for Omnicom Media Group.

Brookbanks most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Hearts & Science, an Omnicom Media Group Agency awarded Ad Age's Agency to Watch and has held several executive leadership positions during her tenures at Mindshare, OMD USA, and 4A's Trade Association. She also served on the board of directors for the 4A's.

Janice Reese, Board Director, Butler/Till Board of Directors

Janice Reese is an innovator in digital healthcare transformation and interoperability, bringing deep health IT expertise and a unique balance of strategic thinking, creative and leading-edge marketing, and collaborative engagement with partners and communities to her new role as Board Director. She is well prepared to help clients establish, operationalize and mature their compliance and risk management programs, and has extensive experience helping healthcare organizations close governance gaps and meet commitments to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance.

Reese currently serves as Founder of Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) Tennessee Affiliate, a non-profit membership organization with national reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. She also serves on the board of directors for Shelters to Shutters.

Looking Ahead

With direction and support from its uniquely qualified board of directors and a strong leadership team, including recent executive hires, Butler/Till is well positioned to make marketing work smarter for its clients.

In the past year, it broke ground on a new headquarters, expanded teams and has grown its analytics and media capabilities, offering clients enhancements and improvements to services such as Paid Search, SEO, SEM and Programmatic Media. The agency has experienced continued growth with account wins from Greenwich Biosciences, Healthfirst, Takeda, Endo Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics. In addition, it has experienced significant organic growth with existing clients, including Amgen, Ferring, Bausch Health Companies, Rigel, and Hologic.

About Butler/Till

Butler/Till is a women-owned, 100% employee-owned, results-driven media and communications agency. It's built on a passionate, collaborative ownership culture that reduces turnover, increases productivity, and greatly improves results. A certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Specialties include media planning and buying; online, consumer, B2B, non-traditional, social and conversational media; media audits; media research; digital marketing; branding; SEO; content marketing; video production; and media strategy. For more information, visit www.butlertill.com.

Media Contact

Shannon Wojcik

585-831-6267

[email protected]

SOURCE Butler/Till

Related Links

http://www.butlertill.com/

