Butler/Till Announces New President and Chief Executive Officer; Focuses on Explosive Growth to Meet Digital Marketing Demands

"Kimberly's passion and proven track record make her the ideal candidate to guide Butler/Till through its evolution as a modern marketing agency well poised to solve its clients' most vexing problems," said Tracy Till, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Butler/Till. "Today's businesses demand specialized marketing expertise and technology know-how and their success depends on agile business practices that can keep up with the lightning fast speed of change. Under Kimberly's leadership, Butler/Till will continue to meet those needs, delivering game-changing results."

"I am honored to lead Butler/Till into a new decade of marketing services, and I am fully committed to this organization's team of creative, entrepreneurial professionals," said Jones. "We have an exciting year ahead, as we break ground on our new headquarters in Rochester, New York, and expand our national reach, continuing to embrace innovation and leverage our unique skill sets to create award-winning work."

Kimberly Jones, Butler/Till's New President and CEO

Jones has worked with Butler/Till for the past 10 years, serving as president since 2015 and prior to that as vice president of client services. As a member of Butler/Till's leadership team and one of its first employees, Jones has played a significant role in the company's growth. The progressive agency offers marketing services across digital, social, traditional, and experiential platforms and is one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, earning placement on the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years.

Under Jones' leadership, Butler/Till has reached impressive milestones, including:

A diverse supplier as a women-owned enterprise, and a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE)

Explosive growth to more than 170 employees— more than 65 percent female—despite a highly competitive talent market. Butler/Till is headquartered in Rochester, New York with an office in New York City

with an office in Key partnerships with Google, MediaMath, Healthline, and WebMD

Transition to a 100 percent employee-owned, certified B Corporation with humanitarian efforts, including community volunteer time-off, a company matching gifts program, annual humanitarian trips, and a commitment to environmental stewardship

Twenty percent revenue increase year-over-year

Significant infrastructure investment and business shift to revamp workflows and embrace data to reveal new opportunities

Passionate ownership culture that reduces turnover, increases productivity, and maximizes results

Looking Ahead: New Headquarters and More

This year, construction will begin on Butler/Till's new headquarters in downtown Rochester. The agency also plans to double the number of employees at its New York City location to accommodate continued growth in the healthcare industry, specifically in what has become known as the Pharma Corridor in nearby New Jersey. It will also continue to build its distributed workforce, eradicating geographical barriers as part of its commitment to securing top talent.

Under Jones' leadership, Butler/Till will continue to build its expertise to keep pace with changing platforms, leverage new technologies, and strengthen its client roster that includes companies in healthcare/pharmaceuticals, finance, energy, and retail. It will also continue to build its strategic partnerships with Google, MediaMath, Healthline, and WebMD.

About Butler/Till

Established by marketing entrepreneurs Sue Butler and Tracy Till in 1998, Butler/Till is a women-owned, 100% employee-owned, results-driven media and communications agency. It's built on a passionate, collaborative ownership culture that reduces turnover, increases productivity, and greatly improves results. A Certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Specialties include media planning and buying; online, consumer, B2B, non-traditional, social, and conversational media; media audits; media research; digital marketing; branding; SEO; content marketing; video production; and media strategy. For more information, visit https://www.butlertill.com/ .

Media Contact

Shannon Wojcik

585-831-6267

shannon@rkgcomms.com

SOURCE Butler/Till

Related Links

https://www.butlertill.com

