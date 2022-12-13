Butler/Till Celebrates Its 18th Consecutive Year As Woman-Owned Enterprise (WBE)

Marketing Agency Earns Valuable Distinction as Diverse Supplier and Renews Its Commitment to Serving as a Socially Responsible Business

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler/Till , an independent results-driven marketing agency today announced its national recertification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). Butler/Till has been a certified WBE since 2004 and lives out being a diverse supplier in all elements of the business. Butler/Till has proven capabilities in Media, Integrated Planning, Analytics, and Creative, specializing in highly regulated industries. The agency drives transformational business impact for its clients and applies decades of learning, advanced tools, purposeful partnerships, and a deeply collaborative approach to plan, develop, and deploy marketing communications that ignite performance.

"We are proud to have been recertified as a Women-Owned Enterprise, a distinction that reflects our commitment to building and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that encourages our employee-owners to unlock their full potential," said Kimberly Jones, President & CEO of Butler/Till. "This certification also helps us to attract and retain top talent, partners, and clients who share our passion for serving as a socially responsible business."

Butler/Till was established in 1998 by two innovative female founders who had a vision on how Butler/Till could help businesses, and employees to thrive differently, balancing work and life. Today, all 300+ employees at Butler/Till are committed to continually strengthening and evolving the organization to help their clients drive marketing transformation and growth.

The WBENC standard of certification is a thorough process that includes an in-depth review of the business ethics and site inspection to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women. This process also ensures that each company chosen meets the high standards set by the WBENC to establish its credibility as a reputable and elevated business.

Previously, Butler/Till has also been named one of the Fastest Growing Women-Owned Businesses in the United States by the Women Presidents' Organization.

While there has been an effort by companies to increase environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts since the late 1960s, today, the application of ESG initiatives is much broader and includes the consideration of the impact on climate change, natural resources, human capital, product liability, corporate behavior, and supplier diversity. And while the impetus started with an ethical motivation, today not only does a strong ESG practice create a framework for making ethical business decisions, but it has also proven to help make profitable decisions, as well.

One of the cornerstones of an effective ESG model is having a Supplier Diversity Program. Studies have shown that businesses with long-term Supplier Diversity Programs generate a 133% greater return and can reduce operating costs by 20% or more.

While there is a direct link to the positive impact on a company's P&L, having a focus on diversity also contributes to a culture of greater engagement, lower turnover, and higher performance from employees. Especially in a post-pandemic market, companies that have a demonstrable commitment to diversity increasingly have an advantage.

In addition to being a WBE, Butler/Till has an impressive portfolio of other distinctions such as being 100% employee-owned and a certified B Corporation. As one of only 4,000 B Corps in the world, Butler/Till has been certified since 2015 and meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. These designations help create the culture that attracts top tier talent, contributes to an award-winning highly engaged workforce with below industry average turnover, constantly evolving capabilities, and ultimately leads to the highest levels of client satisfaction and real measurable results.

