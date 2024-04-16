Butler/Till Sustains Trajectory of Growth on the Heels of Key Leadership Hires and Capability Developments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler/Till, a leading independent, women-owned/led, employee-owned, results-driven marketing agency and one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, today announced the appointment of several Leadership and Board of Director roles. These appointments reflect Butler/Till's continued commitment to sustaining impressive growth amidst a rapidly changing and competitive marketing industry.

Butler/Till welcomes Mary Beth H. Gray, as the newest member of its all-female Board of Directors. Beth is currently a Managing Partner at Kleinbard LLC and brings with her 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisition transactions and focused transactional expertise on employee ownership and ESOPs. A published specialist and avid public speaker, Mary Beth is an active participant in the ESOP community including speaking for the ESOP Association and the National Center for Employee Ownership.

Newly appointed Vice President of Program Strategy, Mark Martorana joined Butler/Till's Leadership team in Q1 to support the enterprise in launching a new technology-enabled service offering focused on wide-scale franchise marketing support. Mark joins Butler/Till with 15 years of experience in digital/experiential marketing, scaling businesses, and platform development. Mark's passion lies in developing leaders, leveraging technology and data to create engaging and effective marketing campaigns, and platforms that connect with audiences and drive real business outcomes.

Another addition to the Butler/Till Leadership team and a new role to the agency, Sheila Herbert was recently hired as the Vice President of Product Development. Sheila brings a proven track record as a change agent and industry thought leader. She specializes in uncovering and capitalizing on market opportunities and unmet user needs, steering organizational evolutions to cultivate alignment and instill user-focused approaches to product development. As the Vice President of Product Development, Sheila will focus on partnering with clients to innovate new and customized technology solutions from inception to production, which will create speed, agility, scale, and competitive advantage—all with the customer experience at the forefront.

"As marketers, our world is evolving faster than ever. Combining the powers of our growing capabilities of integrated media planning, technology, deep channel expertise, marketing science, and now with the addition of these strategic new hires, Butler/Till will continue our evolution as one of the largest and most progressive independent agencies. We are ready to not only keep up with the pace of the industry but stay ahead of it for our clients and partners." - Kimberly Jones, President & CEO.

Butler/Till has started 2024 with momentum on both the client and capability-fronts. The agency is in full force executing media plans for their roster of clients, including some new additions like Grail, and their cancer detection test, Galleri, ESL Federal Credit Union, and their personal and business banking and wealth management service offerings, and Geloso and their line of 20+ alcoholic beverages, to name a few. Earlier this year, Butler/Till announced their new tech-driven offerings, including expanded software development capabilities and marketing science to help the agency better serve clients.

Butler/Till is a results-driven, media-focused marketing agency dedicated to collaborative, transparent partnerships. Butler/Till is an independent, women-owned/led, and employee-owned enterprise. It's built on a passionate, collaborative ownership culture that reduces turnover, increases productivity, and provides business transformational impact. As a Certified B Corporation, Butler/Till meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Specialties include media, campaign analytics & marketing science, creative services, and proprietary technology, with a focus in Financial Services, Healthcare, BevAlc, Automotive, and Franchise.

