Butte County to Auction 154 Tax-Defaulted Properties Online Through BidAssets.com

OROVILLE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butte County Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office will host a tax-defaulted properties sale beginning June 11, 2021. In an effort to avoid COVID-19 related concerns that may arise at a live auction, the tax-defaulted properties sale will be held through online auction website Bid4Assets.com.

A $5,000 deposit is required to participate in this tax sale.

"Our goal is to have every property owner pay their taxes so that we can remove their properties from the auction," said Troy Kidd, Butte County Treasurer-Tax Collector. "If that doesn't happen, we need to auction the property. An online tax sale maximizes sales and costs the residents of Butte County absolutely nothing."

Online bidding begins June 11, 2021, at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET) and ends June 14. Bidders must create a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $5,000 deposit before they are able to participate in this sale. Deposits are due no later than Tuesday, June 11, 2021. To view more details about this sale including a full property list go to www.bid4assets.com/butte21.

Minimum bids will range from $1,745 to over $105,000. All auctions are no reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum bid will win the auction. This will be Butte County's first tax sale since 2018.

"We look forward to working with Butte County to take their tax sale online," said Jesse Loomis, Bid4Assets' CEO. "Counties all over the country are seeing the benefits of moving public auctions online. COVID-19 may be the impetus for change, but online tax sales will become the new normal beyond the pandemic."

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets ( http://www.bid4assets.com ) is an online auction site based in Silver Spring, Maryland. The privately held company auctions distressed real estate for the federal government, county tax-collectors, financial institutions and real estate funds. Bid4Assets is particularly active with county governments in California, where it has conducted tax-defaulted property sales for the counties of Monterey, Humboldt, Yolo, Napa, Riverside, Imperial, Siskiyou, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles, to name a few. Since its inception in 1999, the company has sold more than 125,000 properties nationwide and grossed over a billion dollars in auction sales.

