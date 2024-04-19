BUTTE COUNTY WORKERS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

More Than 100 Skilled Trades Workers Vote to Join Teamsters Local 137

OROVILLE, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skilled trades workers in Butte County have voted unanimously to organize with Teamsters Local 137. These 105 new members work in a variety of crafts, including as animal control, cooks, custodians, facility maintenance, groundskeepers, heavy equipment operators, landfill and recycling, and road crew.

"Congratulations to the newest members of Local 137 on standing up for themselves and organizing their union," said Russ Butler, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 137 in Redding. "From groundskeepers to custodians and animal control, these workers perform services that are vital to the functioning of Butte County. Their work is essential and deserving of nothing less than the strongest union contract, which the Teamsters will secure."

The skilled trades workers in Butte County join 1,900 other county workers in the social services and general units that had previously organized with Local 137.

"After watching my co-workers for the past eight years and the success that Business Agent Misty Tanner and the Teamsters have provided my fellow colleagues, there was no doubt I wanted the same," said Valerie Meze, a recycling coordinator in Butte County. "Being a member of the Teamsters Union gives me a sense of assurance that the skilled trades members will have solid representation, a better health care program, and a voice in negotiations."

Since 1913, Teamsters Local 137 has proudly served workers in the Northern California counties of Siskiyou, Tehama, Shasta, Trinity, Butte, Yuba, Plumas, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Sierra, Humboldt, and Del Norte. For more information, visit Teamsters137.com.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 137