"Butter" (BTS) Songwriters Talk "Anatomy Of A Song" In ASCAP Experience September 29 Session

Catering to emerging music creators, music industry professionals and fans alike, September's programming will feature an "Anatomy of a Song" conversation with Jenna Andrews and Alex Bilo, two of the co-writers behind BTS's "Butter," on how they crafted the international chart-topping hit, which was just named Billboard's 2021 Song of the Summer. "Anatomy of a Song" takes place on September 29. Two other industry-focused sessions are set for September 15: "Music Publishing 201" will teach the basics of what to do after signing your first publishing deal, and "21 Revenue Streams for Musicians," presented by Bandzoogle, will explore lesser-known money-making strategies that all songwriters should consider.

ASCAP Experience will also launch ASCAP's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration with a conversation on September 15 between two Latin music stars, to be announced. The virtual sessions are all free to the public and can be attended by RSVPing at https://ascapexperience.com/rsvp

This year's ASCAP Experience has already presented exclusive conversations with top hitmakers including Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and D-Nice; Chris Stapleton, Greg Kurstin, Cassadee Pope, Madeline The Person and many more on topics ranging from creativity and big-break advice to composing for film and capitalizing on social media success. All past ASCAP Experience sessions are available on demand at https://www.ascapexperience.com/on-demand .

The full September schedule for ASCAP Experience is below; remaining fall programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Music Publishing 201 - Next Steps

September 15 - 3pm ET/12pm PT - Watch on ascapexperience.com

Congrats! Your career has started to take off, and you've landed a coveted publishing deal. So what's next? Now that you've got your foot in the door, how do you work with your publisher to kick it wide open? Join our illustrious panel of music publishing vets for insider info about making the most of this vital relationship. You'll learn how to engage with your publisher to set goals for your career, and how you can best work together to channel your creativity into continued success.

Panelists include: Round Hill Music - Nashville, SVP/GM Mark Brown; Kobalt Music, VP Creative Jamie Kinelski; Worldwide Publishing, SVP Creative AL "Butter" McLean; and Universal Music Publishing Group VP Latin Music A&R, Ana Rosa Santiago.

21 Revenue Streams for Musicians (Presented by Bandzoogle)

September 15 - 3:45pm ET/12:45pm PT - Watch on ascapexperience.com

Musicians have more control over their careers than ever before. You can record, distribute, sell, stream and promote your music using many affordable tools and platforms. But one of the biggest challenges remains making money as a musician.

Whether it's through gigging, selling merch or licensing your music, it's more important than ever to diversify your revenue streams to build a sustainable career. Join Bandzoogle's Dave Cool for this workshop to learn about 21 ways to make money from your music.

ASCAP Hispanic Heritage Month Conversation

September 15 - 1pm ET/10am PT - Watch live on @ASCAPLatino Instagram

Anatomy of a Song - BTS's "Butter" with Jenna Andrews & Alex Bilo

September 29 - 4pm ET/1pm PT - Watch live on @ASCAP Instagram

Summer 2021 has been the summer of "Butter." The massive hit from K-pop superstars BTS melted streaming records, ruled the international airwaves and nabbed the #1 spot on Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. What does it take to write a worldwide phenomenon like "Butter"? ASCAP songwriters Jenna Andrews & Alex Bilo have the answers - they co-wrote the song! Join us @ASCAP on IG Live with host Chelsea Briggs as Jenna and Alex break down this infectious and endlessly danceable bop

