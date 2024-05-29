butter Combines Cannabis and Canines for Adoption and Fundraiser Event

Michigan's innovative cannabis retailer is bringing the community together and supporting Rebel Dogs Detroit

FLINT, Mich., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- butter announces Cannabis and Canines: a dog adoption and fundraiser event in partnership with Rebel Dogs Detroit. On Saturday, June 1, from 11 AM to 3 PM, consumers can meet adoptable dogs at butter Berkley and enjoy special offers throughout the event.

Rebel Dogs Detroit is a no-kill rescue collective focused on housing abandoned and abused dogs across the Detroit metro. The organization offers support and resources for prospective and current pet owners, as well as rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming for animals in need.

Consumers who meet their forever furry friend can submit an adoption application on-site and take home a curated adoption basket. The basket includes butter apparel, pet accessories, gifts from local businesses, and exclusive offers for pet- and human-friendly cannabis products from Vlasic Labs and Wyld.

For those who aren't quite ready to adopt, sign up for volunteer opportunities with Rebel Dogs Detroit and receive exclusive offers from butter and partner brands. Visitors can also take part in a raffle fundraiser with the chance to win prizes from local businesses. All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will benefit Rebel Dogs Detroit.

butter will accept donations of new or gently-used items from Rebel Dogs' wishlist—from puppy and adult dog food to toys, treats, and more.

butter's mission is to build a "butter" world through social equity and investing in local initiatives. By supporting organizations such as Rebel Dogs Detroit, we can build stronger communities.

ABOUT BUTTER:

butter is Michigan's premiere cannabis lifestyle brand and retail destination. Our mission is to unite people and plants and share the life-changing power of cannabis. Through a thoughtful curation of products, constant innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, butter seeks to elevate the cannabis industry. We infuse honesty, transparency, and integrity into everything we do—for a better world.

