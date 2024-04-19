butter Innovates for 4/20 With New Spreadable Edible Cookie Butter

butter Cannabis

Apr 19, 2024, 10:18 ET

The Michigan Cannabis Retailer adds to its robust lineup of signature snacks

FLINT, Mich., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- butter today announces the latest addition to its curated product selection: a THC-infused edible Cookie Butter. The product launches on 4/20, punctuating butter's month-long celebration of the holiday. The latest product drop reflects butter's commitment to innovating how people enjoy cannabis.

butter's newest dessert spread is inspired by Belgian speculoos, a spiced cookie with a warm, rich flavor. The Cookie Butter gets its punch from 200mg of high-quality live rosin (5g/10mg of THC serving size).

The THC Cookie Butter joins a delectable lineup of fan-favorite spreadable edibles, including a THC-infused Ghee and Chocolate Hazelnut spread. Delivering the same high consumers know and love from their other favorite edibles, butter's spreadable edibles offer a deliciously unique format.

The retailer's commitment to quality shines through in everything from the product's flavor to the ingredients—and even the recycled glass jar packaging. The Cookie Butter spread retails for $25 and contains 3.5 ounces.

Celebrate 4/20 sweeter with butter. In addition to the new product drop, visit either butter dispensary on April 20th or through the end of the month for exclusive partnerships, swag, discounts, and other offers, while supplies last.

The Cookie Butter spread launches April 20th exclusively in butter's Ann Arbor and Berkley retail locations. For more information, visit: butterworld.com.

About butter Cannabis:
butter is Michigan's premiere cannabis lifestyle brand and retail destination. Our mission is to unite people and plants and share the life-changing power of cannabis. Through a thoughtful curation of products, constant innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, butter seeks to elevate the cannabis industry. We infuse honesty, transparency, and integrity into everything we do—for a better world.

