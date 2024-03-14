Butter Market size to grow by USD 11.26 million between 2022 to 2027, Increased awareness of health benefits of butter drives market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butter Market size is projected to grow by USD 11.26 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The increasing market growth is propelled by heightened consumer awareness of health benefits, underpinned by accessible nutritional knowledge and a prevailing health-conscious ethos. Butter, renowned for its richness in essential nutrients like vitamins A, D, and E, aligns perfectly with evolving consumer preferences for recognizable, minimally processed ingredients. Recognizing its role in promoting bone health, immune system regulation, and overall wellness, consumers are increasingly turning to butter as a wholesome addition to their diets. This shift towards whole foods underscores a broader trend towards simplicity and authenticity, positioning butter as a prime choice for businesses seeking to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Butter Market 2023-2027

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request for free sample report now

Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.08 Regional analysis North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50%

The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Cultured butter, Uncultured butter, and Others), and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

During the forecast period, there will be a substantial increase in market share of the offline segment. This segment comprises the conventional brick-and-mortar retail channels, where consumers personally visit stores to buy butter products. Within this segment, a diverse range of butter brands and products can be found in supermarkets, grocery stores, or specialized retail outlets within the global butter market.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, download the free sample report here

Geographical Market Analysis

In North America, the butter market exhibits a dynamic landscape shaped by a blend of consumer preferences, culinary traditions, and industry dynamics. North America occupies a prominent position within the global butter market, driven by its substantial butter consumption across diverse applications such as baking, roasting, and toasting. The regional butter market is strongly influenced by the traditions of cooking and eating habits, as butter plays a cherished role in North American cuisine, featuring prominently in a wide range of dishes, spanning from baked goods to savory recipes.

Key Companies

The butter market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

ANDY ALBAO CORP.

AOS Products Pvt. Ltd.

Arla Foods amba

Artisana Organics

Avi Naturals

BaliNutra

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Celebes Coconut Corp.

ESCENTUAL SOAPS

Etsy Inc.

G. Baldwin and Co.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Hallstar Innovations Corp.

Land O Lakes Inc.

Madar Corp Ltd.

Natural Sourcing LLC

Nestle SA

Organic Valley

Sowparnika Retail Pvt. Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever PLC

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Buy the full report now to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Analyst Review

The butter market is experiencing dynamic shifts, driven by evolving consumer preferences and a growing focus on health-conscious choices. Amidst an array of processed food products dominating store shelves, consumers are increasingly seeking healthier options, sparking a revolution in the food industry.

Bakery and confectionery products have long been synonymous with indulgence, yet today's consumers demand more than just taste. They crave healthy products crafted from natural and healthy ingredients. This shift has spurred food manufacturing and processing companies to innovate, incorporating plant-based alternatives and vegetable oil-based bakeries into their offerings.

Ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals have become staples in busy lifestyles, driving demand for convenient yet nutritious options. In response, the market has witnessed the rise of dairy substitutes such as soymilk, A2 milk, and nut milk-based butter, catering to those with lactose intolerance and individuals opting for non-dairy alternatives.

Supply chain disruptions have highlighted the importance of resilience and adaptability in the industry. Food manufacturers are reevaluating their operations, ensuring continuity while meeting the demand for healthy and sustainable products.

Purchasing behavior has also evolved, with consumers scrutinizing labels and seeking transparency in sourcing and production methods. They are drawn to brands committed to using natural and high-quality ingredients, driving the popularity of non-dairy ice-creams and confectionery products made with wholesome alternatives.

The emergence of plant-based alternatives has not only catered to dietary restrictions but also aligned with the growing concern for environmental sustainability. As consumers become more conscious of their ecological footprint, they are opting for products that minimize environmental impact, further propelling the demand for nut milk-based butter and other eco-friendly options.

In conclusion, the butter market is witnessing a transformative phase, characterized by the convergence of health consciousness, sustainability, and innovation. Food manufacturers and suppliers must adapt to these trends, offering a diverse range of products that meet the evolving needs and preferences of today's consumers. By embracing healthy and natural ingredients, leveraging plant-based alternatives, and prioritizing sustainable practices, the butter market can thrive in this era of change.

Download the free sample report here

Market Overview

In the processed food products, butter stands out as a quintessential ingredient, indispensable in bakery, confectionery, and ready-to-eat meals. Despite disruptions in the supply chain, milk sales remain resilient, fueling the production of this creamy delight. Food manufacturing and processing companies are adapting to ensure consistent supply amid challenges. Amidst this landscape, there's a growing demand for healthy products, driving innovation in the butter market. Consumers are seeking alternatives with reduced fat content and natural ingredients. As the market evolves, companies are focusing on meeting these demands while maintaining quality and taste. The butter market's resilience and adaptability in the face of supply chain challenges underscore its significance in the food industry.

Download the free sample report here

Related Reports:

Peanut Butter Market: The peanut butter market share is expected to increase by USD 1.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%.

Lactose-Free Butter Market: The lactose-free butter market share is expected to increase by USD 111.14 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54%.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio