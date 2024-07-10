butter Teams Up With Bees in the D and Hunna for a Unique Infused Honey

The latest innovative product nods to Michigan craftsmanship while supporting sustainability

FLINT, Mich., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- butter today announces its newest product: two varieties of THC-infused honey produced in collaboration with Bees in the D and Hunna. This limited-edition product is not only an exciting new delivery of cannabis, but a love letter to the retailer's home state through the use of local ingredients and charitable initiatives. Launching on Oil Day, July 10th, the product will be available exclusively in butter retail stores.

butter THC-infused honey, an exclusive collaboration with Bees in the D and Hunna.

butter is known for producing world-class, innovative spreadable edibles that transform how consumers interact with cannabis. The new THC honey continues to push the envelope, delivering an elevated addition to butter's lineup of infused butters and spreads. Containing Live Rosin produced by Hunna and 200mg of THC, the honey gets its sting from butter's Breath Mints flower grown in Flint, MI. The honey is provided by Bees in the D and sourced from both Palmer Park and Blake's Farm.

Bees in the D is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to restoring bee populations in Michigan. They harvest their honey from 200+ hives located in the metro Detroit area. Their approach to beekeeping is gentle, sustainable, and promotes the longevity of the bee population. This collaboration directly gives back to butter's native Michigan, with $1 from every jar donated to bee preservation across the state.

As part of this initiative, butter will also begin stocking Bloomer plantable wax tip cones in all retail locations. The cones feature a fully biodegradable filter tip with a proprietary wildflower seed mix, made only of noninvasive wildflower species that complement the ecosystem. These seeds also help combat depopulation in honeybees, butterflies, and other pollinators by providing them with necessary sources of pollen to help fuel them on their journey.

The infused honey retails for $45 and will be exclusively available at butter's Berkley and Ann Arbor retail locations beginning 7/10. For more information, visit: butterworld.com .

About butter:

butter is Michigan's premiere cannabis lifestyle brand and retail destination. Our mission is to unite people and plants and share the life-changing power of cannabis. Through a thoughtful curation of products, constant innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, butter seeks to elevate the cannabis industry. We infuse honesty, transparency, and integrity into everything we do—for a better world.

