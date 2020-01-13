Butter Up With Weylie

With over 1.7 Million YouTube subscribers, Weylie is known for her natural, easy-to-achieve beauty looks, making her a perfect fit for Physicians Formula's iconic Butter Collection.

"Weylie's natural, cheery, and sunny style epitomizes Physicians Formula's Butter franchise," says Alice Chen, VP of Marketing, Physicians Formula. "It was effortless working with her. Not only does she have an amazing eye for broad, wearable shades, but her bubbly personality had us all laughing through the entire process."

This all-in-one face palette features two fan-favorite shades of the iconic Murumuru Butter Bronzer plus two exclusive Butter Blush shades, and two exclusive Butter Highlighter shades that subtly sculpt and contour the face for a Weylie-approved dewy complexion. Formulated with a powerful blend of hydrating Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter and Tucuma Butter, each product in the collection features a silky-smooth formula that seamlessly melts into skin for a natural glow.

"I'm a long-time fan of Physicians Formula and have been using the Butter Bronzer and Butter Highlighter to create beautiful day and night looks," says Weylie. "It was a dream to partner with them on this exclusive palette; I know my fans will love the warm and radiant shades as much as I do!"

An avid animal lover, Weylie and Physicians Formula have teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to support the charity. For over 30 years, Best Friends Animal Society has been running the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and building effective programs that reduce the number of animals entering shelters.

"This collaboration combines two of my biggest passions – makeup and animals. I love animals so much and am thrilled to partner with a brand like Physicians Formula that continues to deliver high-performance cosmetics while being cruelty-free. I'm so glad I can use the partnership to not only create a product that my fans will love, but to also help animals in need."

Key Ingredients:

Exclusive Butter Blend featuring Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter and Tucuma Butter

Essential Fatty Acids and Pro-Vitamins

Ultra-Refined Pearls and Soft-Focus Pigments

Butter Collection x Weylie Hoang palette includes:

Butter Bronzer in Sunset Bronzer

Butter Bronzer in Deep Bronzer

Butter Blush in Apricot -limited edition, exclusive shade

-limited edition, exclusive shade Butter Blush in Wildflowers - limited edition, exclusive shade

- limited edition, exclusive shade Butter Highlighter in Whimsical - limited edition, exclusive shade

- limited edition, exclusive shade Butter Highlighter in Golden Hour- limited edition, exclusive shade

The Butter Collection x Weylie Hoang palette will be available January 2020 for SRP $14.99 at Target, Target.com, Shoppers Drug Mart, ShoppersDrugMart.ca and PhysiciansFormula.com

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

PARABEN-FREE GLUTEN-FREE CRUELTY-FREE

SOURCE Physicians Formula

Related Links

http://www.PhysiciansFormula.com

