BUTTER WINES INTRODUCES BUTTERLIGHT CHARDONNAY IN CANS IN TIME FOR BETTER-FOR-YOU SEASON

Butter Wines Brings Its #1 Best-Tasting Light Wine to 250mL Cans

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butter Wines by JaM Cellars , best known for its Butter Chardonnay —the number one best-selling premium SKU of Chardonnay1—announces the release of ButterLight Chardonnay in cans. Launched a year after the award-winning ButterLight Chardonnay debut, the new 250mL cans meet growing consumer demand for lower-alcohol wines, a category forecasted for exponential growth over the next decade, in a convenient, on-the-go format.

ButterLight Chardonnay

"When we introduced ButterLight last year, it marked our first step into the low-alcohol category, something we've been perfecting for years to offer a truly great option within our portfolio," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Consumers are looking for more choices that fit every occasion, and ButterLight was designed with this shift in mind: real Chardonnay flavor, lower alcohol, and zero compromise on quality. Packaging it in a convenient can was the natural next move."

With ButterLight Chardonnay now available in both bottles and cans, wine lovers can enjoy a lighter pour without sacrificing the bold, creamy taste that defines Butter. Earlier this year, ButterLight Chardonnay was named the #1 Best-Tasting Light Wine², offering just 85 calories and 40% less alcohol than traditional wine³—meeting growing demand for lower-ABV options. The low-alcohol wine category is forecasted to grow at a 7.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2032⁴, underscoring that interest in lighter wines extends well beyond the traditional Dry January reset, which nearly 30% of Americans take part in annually.

"We worked to preserve what Butter drinkers love most, lush Chardonnay character and a smooth finish, while crafting something noticeably lighter," said Jeff Kandarian, Executive Winemaker, John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "ButterLight proves that 'light' can still mean full-flavored, and we're thrilled to now offer it in a convenient can alongside original ButterCans."

The new format further reflects Butter's ongoing commitment to packaging innovation, which began with ButterCans Chardonnay in 2018 after extensive research and development to ensure that the signature Butter Chardonnay flavor translated perfectly to aluminum. Those same technical standards were applied to ButterLight Chardonnay Cans, ensuring the 8.5% ABV, 85-calorie wine delivers the same bright, smooth ButterLight experience, whether poured from a bottle or opened from a can. With this release, Butter Wines is among the leaders bringing premium, lower-alcohol Chardonnay to cans, expanding where and how wine lovers can enjoy a lighter pour.

"Extensions like ButterLight Chardonnay and new ButterLight Cans aren't just new products, they're how Butter continues to grow into a portfolio with something for everyone," said Sarah Montague, Chief Marketing Officer of John Anthony Wine & Spirits. "Today's wine drinkers are wonderfully dynamic, and we're focused on meeting them wherever they are with wines that fit every moment. Butter has always stood for great taste without intimidation, and ButterLight Cans deliver on that promise in fresh, exciting way."

Building on Butter's success in launching great-tasting light wine last year, the brand is preparing to enter the non-alcoholic wine space with ButterZero™, a new extension crafted to deliver less than 0.5% alcohol by volume with the incredible taste and texture wine lovers expect from Butter. ButterZero is designed to disrupt the non-alcoholic category in the same way Butter Chardonnay disrupted the wine aisle in 2010—by offering approachable, great-tasting wines at an amazing price, now with zero proof. The line will be available in 750mL bottles across four varietals, including Sparkling Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir. These four ButterZero varietals will hit grocery shelves in early 2026.

Shoppers will discover ButterLight Cans directly in the wine aisle during better-for-you season, supported by bright, eye-catching in-store displays and point-of-sale materials designed to highlight the lighter pour. Butter Wines have everything wine shoppers are looking for: great quality, affordable pricing, and something for every occasion. The entire Butter lineup—Butter Chardonnay, Butter Sauvignon Blanc, Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Cabernet Sauvignon, and Butter Bubbles to ButterLight Chardonnay and our on-the-go ButterCans, including NEW ButterLight Chardonnay Cans and Butter Chardonnay Cans can be found under $20 (MSRP) in local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores and online at DrinkButter.com/Find .

About Butter Wines

Butter Wines by JaM Cellars are easy-to-love, any-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the portfolio features Butter Chardonnay, NEW ButterLight Chardonnay—named the #1 Best-Tasting Light Wine²—Butter Sauv Blanc, Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Cab, and Butter Bubbles, along with the original JaM Cabernet that started the label. All the wines are distinctively delicious: Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, ButterLight is light and creamy, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, Butter Pinot Noir is fruity and velvety, Butter Cab is silky smooth, Butter Bubbles is bright and bubbly, and JaM Cabernet is juicy and berry-licious. Butter Chardonnay and ButterLight are also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans, each about a glass and a half, perfect on their own or available in 4-packs. For even more ways to sip Butter, Butter Chardonnay now comes in 375mL Baby Butter half bottles. Today, Butter Chardonnay, California is the best-selling single SKU of premium Chardonnay1. Butter wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or everyday celebration. Check out Butter by JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #JaMCellars, or JaMCellars.com .

About John Anthony Wine & Spirits

Founder John Anthony Truchard started John Anthony Wine & Spirits (JAWS) in 2003 with signature Napa Valley wine brand, John Anthony Vineyards, which continues to receive critical acclaim today. The company has experienced significant growth creating several wine brands including popular Butter Wines , which disrupted the wine aisle with its quality and simplicity—receiving multi-year Hot Brand and Blue Chip Brand awards; Serial Wines , Paso Robles—a quality series of killer wines from this thrilling region; and Weather Wines , Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs from Sonoma Coast. JAWS' expansion beyond wine began with Johnny Tejas Real-Tequila Soda RTD, continues with new Japanese Sake brand, Hachidori ; and more offerings to come. Graced with a vision to become the next billion dollar beverage company, JAWS continues to expand its portfolio in key growth sectors building on four core pillars: Authenticity of products we believe in: Application of craftsmanship; Prioritization of "Great Flavor First"; and growth through anticipation and innovation. Learn more at JohnAnthonyWS.com .

1Source: Nielsen: Total US xAOC, 52wks Ending 09.06.2025, Chardonnay, $13+, 750mL

2Source: The Tasting Panel Magazine, April 2025, blind tasting of industry professionals against 13 light wines 8-9% ABV.

3ButterLight per 5 fl oz. Average analysis: 8.5% ABV, 85 Calories, 4g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat. 40% less alcohol compared to regular Butter Chardonnay.

4MicroMarket Insights, Low Alcohol Wine Market Forecast 2025–2032

SOURCE Butter Wines