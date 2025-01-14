BUTTER WINES INTRODUCES BUTTERLIGHT-A GREAT-TASTING, 85 CALORIE LIGHT WINE

Best-Selling Butter Wines Debuts Lower Calorie, Lower Alcohol Chardonnay that Doesn't Compromise on Taste

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butter Chardonnay —the number two selling premium Chardonnay1—announces the newest addition to its fan-favorite Butter lineup: ButterLight Chardonnay . Following extensive R&D to produce the best-tasting Light wine on the market, ButterLight is now available in wine aisles. Crafted with the same dedication to quality that defines the Butter portfolio, ButterLight offers winelovers an authentic grape-to-bottle, great-tasting glass of wine at just 85 calories—almost a third less than regular wines and 40% less alcohol.2

ButterLight Butter Lineup

"The demand for lighter wines has clearly been growing, but until we were confident we could truly make a delicious wine at meaningfully lower calories and alcohol levels, we weren't going to put the Butter label on it," said Jeff Kandarian, Executive Winemaker of Butter Wines by JaM Cellars. "The R&D process was extensive to retain full control over flavor first. This wine truly delivers on the Butter brand promise of quality for every wine drinking occasion. We're thrilled to add it to the Butter lineup and offer a delicious alternative to consumers looking for lighter wine."

Crafted with the same grapes selected for regular Butter Chardonnay at their perfect ripeness, ButterLight has flavors of bright lemon mousse laced with creamy vanilla and shortbread crumbles and comes in at just 8.5% ABV and 85 calories per glass. ButterLight is a terrific choice for those seeking a lighter wine option without sacrificing flavor and quality. Found in grocery stores across the country, the widely-recognizable Butter yellow label has become synonymous with great quality at amazing value. Butter Wines' expansion into lower-ABV wine sets a new uncompromising standard for light wine.

"As we've expanded the Butter line up we have been meticulous in crafting each bottling to exceed quality expectations at accessible price points. ButterLight as our newest addition had a very high bar to meet—reduce calories and alcohol without sacrificing flavor, while staying in Butter's price point. I think we have gone above and beyond that mandate and created something so great-tasting it's hard to believe it's lighter," said John Truchard, Founder and CEO, JaM Cellars. "I'm grateful for the passion and hard work that has gone into this innovation by our winemaking, sales, and marketing team, and for the exceptional reaction we have received from our retail and distributor partners. I'm excited for wine drinkers everywhere to try it and love it."

The Butter portfolio now comprises Butter Chardonnay (also in ButterCans), Butter Cab, NEW Butter Sauv Blanc, NEW Butter Pinot Noir, and now NEW ButterLight. Released last year, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, and Butter Pinot Noir is juicy and lush, both making a splash for wine lovers looking for authentic, well-made wines that are approachably priced. With the continuous addition of new varietals, Butter's bright yellow labels have become a beacon of quality and deliciousness that everyone can trust and afford in a notoriously fragmented and confusing wine category.

"Getting ButterLight just right was a labor of love, so we are excited to be able to start offering it in the New Year, when so many people are looking for lighter versions of their favorite foods and drinks. Nearly a third less calories and 40% less alcohol compared to regular wines are meaningful when you want to make lighter choices, but you won't make those choices if it doesn't taste great," said Michele Truchard, Co-Founder JaM Cellars and the "M" in JaM. "Having a nutrition background, a passion for health and wellness, and a love of wine I'm always seeking balance. For me, ButterLight hits all the right notes."

In celebration of the ButterLight launch, Butter Wines is hosting a sweepstakes to float over Napa Valley for one lucky winner and a plus one. Beginning January 14 through March 9, the winner will receive complimentary roundtrip flights, hotel stay, hot air ballroom ride, and a signature ButterLight tasting picnic to enjoy over an epic Napa Valley getaway weekend. Consumers are encouraged to enter at DrinkButter.com (no purchase necessary). All Butter Wines can be found under $20 (MSRP) in local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores as well as online at JaMCellars.com/locate . For more information on the newest Butter addition, visit JaMCellars.com or follow @JaMCellars on Facebook and Instagram.

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, NEW ButterLight, Butter Sauv Blanc, Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Cabernet, and Butter Bubbles—along with the original JaM Cabernet that started the label. All the wines are distinctively delicious: Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, ButterLight is light and creamy, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, Butter Pinot is fruity and velvety, Butter Bubbles is bright and creamy, Butter Cab is silky smooth, and JaM Cabernet is juicy and berry-licious, Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. over $13, was recognized as an Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #JaMCellars, or JaMCellars.com .

1Source: Nielsen, Chardonnay, $13+, 750mL, 01.27.24, 52 week, Total US xAOC

2ButterLight per 5 fl oz. Average analysis: 8.5% ABV, 85 Calories, 4g Carbs, 0g Protein, 0g Fat. 40% less alcohol compared to regular Butter Chardonnay.

CONTACT:

Cinch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Butter Wines