BUTTER WINES LAUNCHES THIRD ANNUAL #BUTTERGIFT SWEEPSTAKES, ADDING DONATION TO LOCAL FOOD PROGRAM

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JaM Cellars , producers of best-selling wines including popular Butter Chardonnay , announces their third-annual #ButterGift sweepstakes. Responding to demand for easy-to-love Butter wines, the brand continues to expand and grow, most recently adding new Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir . The #ButterGift sweepstakes offers one lucky winner the opportunity to win the full line up of Butter wines plus groceries for an entire year. New this holiday and in the spirit of seasonal giving, Butter will also make a $5,000 donation to the winner's local food program.

Butter Wines

Found in grocery stores across the US, Butter Chardonnay is the number two selling premium Chardonnay1, also available in 250mL ButterCans —perfect as an adult stocking stuffer for the holidays. The widely-recognizable Butter yellow label has become synonymous with great quality at amazing value and has expanded to include new tropical Butter Sauv Blanc, new juicy Butter Pinot Noir, smooth Butter Cab, and lush Butter Bubbles.

"When we first launched Butter Chardonnay over a decade ago, it was hard to imagine the brand's popularity today. We simply made the wine we wanted to drink at the best-possible quality and price—a great Wednesday night wine, as well as something you'd happily take to a celebration," said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO, JaM Cellars. "With so much confusion and inconsistency in the wine aisle, Butter has become the go-to premium Chardonnay and also created demand for the same promise of simplicity, quality, and value across all the new Butter varietals. We're thrilled to bring back the ButterGift sweepstakes and offer even more ways for our fans to enjoy Butter wines during the holiday season."

Consumers are invited to learn where to find their favorite Butter wines and enter the #ButterGift sweepstakes online at DrinkButter.com now through December 31st, 2024 for a chance to win Butter wines and groceries for a year, plus the donation of $5,000 to the winner's local food program. Wine shoppers can learn about the #ButterGift sweepstakes through digital and social media, broadcast and streaming radio on iHeartRadio, and through in-store point of sale and coupons supporting Butter's newest wines—Butter Sauv Blanc and Butter Pinot Noir. The winner will be selected on January 2, 2025.

Butter wines are continuously redefining the benchmark for affordable, accessible wines that over-deliver in value, quality, and flavor. Released earlier this year, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, and Butter Pinot Noir is juicy and lush, both making a splash for Butter wine lovers looking for authentic, well-made wines that are approachably priced. With the addition of the new varietals, JaM Cellars intends for all the Butter wines' bright yellow labels to be a beacon of deliciousness that everyone can trust and afford in a notoriously fragmented and confusing wine category.

"Butter wines have earned their place in almost every wine aisle and have become a household favorite, so this holiday season, we're delighted to give back to Butter lovers," said James Bradney, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer, JaM Cellars. "We hope that winning a year's supply of Butter Wines and groceries will make a significant difference for the lucky winner, especially with the added impact of a donation to their local community food program such as Feeding America, Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, HEB's Hunger Relief, or Albertsons' Nourishing Neighbors, a meaningful way to give back this holiday season."

JaM Cellars, the makers of Butter wines, has a strong reputation for philanthropy led by Co-Founders John and Michele Truchard. In addition to #ButterGift the brand is a significant and active supporter of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, Napa Valley Grapegrowers and Farmworkers Foundation, and more. More information about Butter's give back initiatives can be found at JaMCellars.com/Philanthropy .

No purchase is necessary for the ButterGift sweepstakes, and it is open to legal residents age 21+. Sweepstakes begin November 11 at 8 a.m. PT and close December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information on JaM Cellars' #ButterGift sweepstakes, and the official rules, please visit DrinkButter.com . The entire Butter lineup—Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, Butter Sauv Blanc, Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Bubbles, and Butter Cab can be found under $20 (MSRP) in local grocery, convenience, and liquor stores and online at JaMCellars.com/locate .

About JaM Cellars

JaM Cellars is all about easy-to-love, every-day wines. Made by Napa Valley vintners John and Michele Truchard (the "J" and "M" in JaM), the JaM Cellars portfolio features Butter by JaM Cellars—including Butter Chardonnay, ButterCans, new Butter Sauv Blanc, new Butter Pinot Noir, Butter Cabernet, and Butter Bubbles—along with the original JaM Cabernet that started the label. All the wines are distinctively delicious: Butter Chardonnay melts in your mouth, Butter Sauv Blanc is refreshingly tropical, Butter Pinot is fruity and velvety, Butter Bubbles is bright and creamy, Butter Cab is silky smooth, and JaM Cabernet is juicy and berry-licious, Butter Chardonnay is also available in fun, grab-and-go, single-serve 250ml ButterCans—each about a glass and a half, also available in a 4-pack. JaM Cellars wines are meant to be enjoyed anytime—whether it's a special occasion or every-day celebration. This year, Butter Chardonnay, one of the bestselling chardonnays in the U.S. over $13, was recognized as an Impact Blue Chip Brand award winner for 10 years of consecutive growth. Check out JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram @jamcellars, #JaMCellars, or JaMCellars.com .

1Source: Nielsen, Chardonnay, $13+, 750mL, 01.27.24, 52 week, Total US xAOC

SOURCE JaM Cellars