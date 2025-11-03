Butterball Partners with Hedley & Bennett to Help Holiday Hosts Get a Leg Up This Thanksgiving

Limited-edition Thanksgiving Hosting Pants give nervous holiday hosts the confidence they need to take on the big day

GARNER, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterball, the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S., today announced its partnership with renowned chefcore brand Hedley & Bennett to create the first-ever, custom-designed-for-Thanksgiving Hosting Pants, inspiring and empowering holiday hosts to crush it in the kitchen this Thanksgiving.

According to the Butterball Togetherness Report: 2025 Thanksgiving Outlook, nearly a quarter of all holiday hosts feel that cooking a turkey is intimidating, including 37% of Millennial hosts. Additionally, 24% want everything to be perfect, and 18% try to have fun, but get caught up in holiday hosting tasks. Most alarming, 5% would rather stand in line at the DMV for their REAL IDs than host Thanksgiving this year!

However, 68% of hosts agreed that wearing the right clothes helps them feel ready, capable and comfortable for the task at hand. So, beginning today at noon ET, holiday hosts can visit www.ThanksgivingHostingPants.com to order their free pair of Thanksgiving Hosting Pants, while supplies last. Additional quantities will be released at noon ET on Nov. 10 and 17.

Designed in brilliant Butterball blue and featuring a clever turkey-inspired print, these pants are not only stylish; they also ensure your hosting essentials are always within reach. Key features include:

A bespoke pocket for your meat thermometer – the Butterball ® Turkey Talk-Line ® experts' #1 recommended tool for roasting the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

Turkey Talk-Line experts' #1 recommended tool for roasting the perfect Thanksgiving turkey. 1-800-BUTTERBALL-emblazoned phone pocket for all your holiday prep questions.

A towel loop to help you resist the temptation to lick your fingers.

Additional loops for spoons, brushes, whisks and other kitchen utensils.

A bottle opener to help you hydrate and keep the party going.

A collection of fun and light-hearted iron-on patches to customize your Thanksgiving look.

"Thanksgiving can be intimidating, especially if you're the one in the kitchen responsible for putting a perfectly golden-brown turkey on the table," said Christa Leupen, director of purpose and consumer communication at Butterball. "We've made tender, juicy turkeys for more than 70 years; our Talk-Line experts have answered millions of questions; and this year, we're thrilled to help hosts find confidence and comfort in these fun and functional Thanksgiving Hosting Pants, inspiring a little swagger in the kitchen."

"Hedley & Bennett has been on a mission since 2012 to inspire and empower creativity and confidence in the kitchen by making the hardest working, best-looking aprons and kitchen gear in the world," said Ellen Bennett, founder and chief brand officer of Hedley & Bennett. "We know that the gear you wear can make you look and feel the part, whether you're a head chef in a Michelin-starred restaurant or roasting the Thanksgiving turkey for the first time, and we're delighted to help holiday hosts reclaim the joys of cooking and gathering this holiday season."

Holiday Giving

Butterball believes everyone should be able to feel great about what they eat, and sharing what matters shows you care. That's why Butterball is also supporting communities in need this holiday season by donating 10,000 whole turkeys during the month of November, as well as $100,000, approximately 1 million meals, to Feeding America to support food banks across the country and the families they serve.

Additional Holiday Resources

As always, the Butterball® Turkey-Talk Line® is available to support new and seasoned holiday hosts alike. Experts are standing by through December 24 via the following channels:

Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) Text: 844-877-3456

844-877-3456 Social Media: Butterball's Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest channels

Butterball's Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest channels Website: Email or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts via Butterball.com, plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

About Butterball

Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 70 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane Society. The company employs nearly 7,000 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball.com or call the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).

About the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

One of the first national, toll-free consumer help lines, the Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line® has helped millions of consumers since its first season in November 1981. Each November and December, professionally trained turkey experts assist holiday cooks through the Turkey Talk-Line (1-800-BUTTERBALL), Butterball.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, live chat and email in the United States and Canada. With more than 50 staff members, the Turkey Talk-Line has the resources to answer questions from both English- and Spanish-speaking callers.

About The Butterball Togetherness Report: 2025 Thanksgiving Outlook

Butterball partnered with Circana to commission an online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,678 U.S. adults. The survey was fielded by Circana in July 2025.

About Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett started in a two Michelin-star restaurant kitchen by Ellen Bennett in 2012 out of the need for something better; kitchen gear developed hand in hand with insanely talented, obsessive chefs (with a ton of fancy food awards). Relentlessly refined to be not just any gear, but the perfect companion to any cooking adventure—be it service for 200 or dinner for two. No matter where you are in your cooking journey, H&B is committed to creating gear that inspires and empowers; gear that gives you the confidence that when you use it, you can pull anything off.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase fair access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living, and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

* Source: 2024 Kantar Brand Tracking Dec 2024 n=361

