Buttercloth® Announces New Cotton 10.0 Collection Highlighting the Latest Innovation in Ultra Soft Fabric

"I love inventing combinations of natural fibers to make our garments even more comfortable than they already are," said Buttercloth founder and designer, Danh Tran. "Buttercloth Cotton 10.0 takes coziness to the 10th level!"

Buttercloth Cotton 10.0 takes the original buttery soft fabric that the brand has always prided itself on to the next level, delivering 10x more softness than any other dress shirt. Made with an exclusive technology, Cotton 10.0 is a premium, natural long fiber cotton, polished for an ultra-soft feel. With Buttercloth's trademark 6-way stretch, breathable construction, a tailored fit, Danh says, "It makes you look like a Friday night, but feel like a Sunday morning."

"Amazing fabric technology combined with incredible design – two things that made Buttercloth a great investment," said Shark Tank investor, Robert Herjavec.

Buttercloth's Cotton 10.0 is representative of the company's trailblazer mindset for the market - coupling sustainability without compromising comfort and is easy care for the guy on the go. The Cotton 10.0 collection launches exclusively on Buttercloth.com and is now live – to learn more visit Buttercloth Cotton 10.0.

ABOUT BUTTERCLOTH

Buttercloth is a premium menswear brand that is reinventing clothing essentials with comfortable, stylish and unique designs. After breaking onto the scene on ABC's Shark Tank in 2018, and making a $250k deal with investor Robert Herjavec, the brand has expanded not only in size but in products and fabrics as well. In 2020, Buttercloth launched the first-of-its-kind patented, mint-infused, Icy Cotton™ shirt collection, and in 2021, launched the matching underwear line. Visit buttercloth.com to learn more about Buttercloth's story and products. @butterclothshirt

SOURCE Buttercloth