Butterfinger Helps Fans Get Ready for the New Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero and Xbox are teaming up to get gamers ready for the new Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite. Starting November 2, Butterfinger is giving fans who purchase participating products Halo Infinite player emblems and 7 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Chances to win an Xbox Series X are also available without a purchase.

Fans who purchase two participating Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Baby Ruth, or 100 Grand products and enter their receipt at gamewithbutterfinger.com can collect a code for one of four exclusive Halo Infinite player emblems to identify and express themselves in-game when it launches. In addition, participating fans will receive a 7-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with their first redemption, allowing them to play over one hundred high-quality games, including many Halo games in the franchise, across multiple devices.

To get codes for Halo Infinite player emblems and a 7-Day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, players can follow these easy steps:

1) Purchase two qualifying items in the same purchase.

2) Snap a photo of your entire receipt showing the qualifying items, date and retailer.

3) Go to gamewithbutterfinger.com, create an account or log into your existing account, and submit the image of your full receipt. You may only upload one receipt per day.

4) Once your receipt has been validated, you will receive an email with a unique code and instructions to access in-game content. You can always log-in at gamebetterwithbutterfinger.com to see all the content you have collected.

You can purchase more products and repeat this process to collect additional codes for up to four unique Halo Infinite player emblems. In addition to codes, fans can also enter daily at the Game Better With Butterfinger site for a chance to win an Xbox Series X.

The promotion and sweepstakes end February 15, 2021. For full details, including instructions for redeeming codes, visit gamewithbutterfinger.com.

No Purch. Nec. for Sweepstakes Ends 2/15/21. 13+, US only. Offer while supplies last. Limited quantity available. Rules: gamebetterwithbutterfinger.com.

In-Game Content requires internet access and Halo Infinite Game (available separately; game release: www.halowaypoint.com), and play on Xbox consoles requires Xbox Live Gold (membership sold separately). Halo Infinite - ESRB Rating Pending: May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit www.esrb.org for rating information.

Microsoft is not a sponsor.

About Game Better With Butterfinger

Butterfinger helps fans game better! The one-of-a-kind candy bar with the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery® taste partners with games like Final Fantasy VII Remake, Brawlhalla, and Halo Infinite as well as fan-favorite favorite streamers to bring you exclusive in-game content and experiences.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger®, Crunch®, Baby Ruth®, Raisinets®, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and eight plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram or visit us at www.ferrerousa.com.

