Butterfly Bones Organics Debuts A New Line of Certified Organic Epilation Aftercare Products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Bones Organics has announced the availability of a brand-new line of products aimed to assist in helping the skin recover from irritations and damage.

Ingrown Hair Remedy and the Essential Calming Serum

The first item to be introduced is the Ingrown Hair Remedy designed to provide relief for those dealing with painful swelling and redness caused by ingrown hairs that can turn up after using hair removal methods such as waxing, sugaring, or shaving. It helps prevent the formation of new bumps as well. The second to be introduced is the Essential Calming Serum, formulated to soothe and calm red, dry, itchy skin. "Our mission here at Butterfly Bones Organics is to create remedies to treat skin issues with natural and healthy ingredients," explained Sandy Roden, founder of the company.

"Our products are packaged in dark glass bottles to protect the essential oils from damaging sunlight and are USDA certified organic. They are carefully crafted with a blend of ingredients that have many anti-inflammatory properties and are effective in nourishing and improving the condition of the skin," Roden replied when asked what sets the company's products apart from some of the other products used in the industry. "Our remedies keep the dermis moisturized, keep the pores clean, and aid in speeding up the recovery time. It doesn't dry out the skin making the issues worse."

Butterfly Bones Organics is certified by the Leaping Bunny organization as a cruelty-free company and caters to skincare retail stores, as well as spas and hair removal service providers hoping to provide their clients with an end-to-end solution that includes certified organic, healing aftercare products to alleviate the irritation and discomfort.

To learn more about Butterfly Bones Organics or the company's product line, visit https://www.ButterflyBonesOrganics.com .

About Butterfly Bones Organics: Butterfly Bones Organics is a skincare line founded by Sandy Roden, a licensed esthetician with over 15 years of experience. In her years within the industry, she saw firsthand many of the skin issues that someone can experience after hair removal services and wanted to provide an effective all-natural solution to help with these issues.

