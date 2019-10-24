Butterfly Network announces new Enterprise product, with mobile workflow, seamless hospital system integration and enhanced security controls

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Network, Inc. announced today that it will be releasing a suite of simple and powerful enterprise tools for hospitals and healthcare systems to ease the current ultrasound pain points around documentation, quality assurance and billing. By making ultrasound workflow truly mobile, enhancing the security of Butterfly iQ devices and enabling hospitals to seamlessly integrate point of care ultrasound into their legacy systems, Butterfly is making it possible for large organizations to further expand their use of point of care ultrasound in a responsible and scalable way, thereby increasing access to medical imaging.

Butterfly Enterprise ( butterflynetwork.com/enterprise ) was designed to aid medical organizations in expanding their use of point of care ultrasound and address pain points that have existed for years. Now, for the first time ever with Butterfly Enterprise, healthcare providers can easily scan, document, upload and review patient studies right from their phone at the patient's bedside, with the ability for all the data to go directly to the EMR. With Butterfly Enterprise's workflow features, it's now easy to create, simplify and centralize quality assurance (QA) and credentialing processes which had previously been a cumbersome and manual task.

"Ultrasound users in the community and nationwide have been begging for a system that actually works to replace the ones we currently have. Now, with Butterfly Enterprise, I can configure worksheets on the fly for myself and my entire team without having to worry about back end coding or IT support like with other systems. Butterfly Enterprise is a game-changer for point of care ultrasound. I can scan with the Butterfly iQ or other ultrasound devices, complete my worksheets and get immediate feedback, all on my phone," said Dr. Elias Jaffa, Emergency Physician & Co-Founder, Global POCUS Partners.

Often, hospitals are forced to rely on legacy systems and outdated tools that are costly and difficult to use. Butterfly Enterprise makes it possible for seamless integrations with existing medical systems (EMR / PACS) so any medical organization can take advantage of Butterfly's new enterprise workflow features and enhanced security tools (SSO, EMM & Fleet Management) even when using third party ultrasound devices.

"Making it possible to store, document, and review studies from a mobile phone, by the bedside, is a huge step forward. Butterfly Enterprise is going to help notably facilitate quality improvement processes, drive credentialing and ultimately improve the treatment of patients," said Dr. Rachel Liu, Assistant Professor at Yale's Department of Emergency Medicine.

Since its introduction in 2018, Butterfly iQ has seen rapid adoption by tens of thousands of physicians, EMTs, physician assistants, nurses and other practitioners. Butterfly iQ is being used in hospitals around the world, including all of the top 100 hospitals in the United States. Now with Butterfly Enterprise, Butterfly Network is tackling the pain points of hospitals and health systems to help point of care ultrasound become a standard in patient care and allow practitioners to focus on what matters most - the patient.

