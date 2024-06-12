Butterfly.ai Welcomes Retail Expert Ron Thurston to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly.ai, the first engagement and feedback solution designed for the frontline and deskless workforce and their managers, is thrilled to announce the addition of Ron Thurston to its Advisory Board. Ron's extensive expertise and deep commitment to the retail sector will be invaluable as Butterfly.ai continues its mission to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction among frontline teams.

Butterfly.ai is an innovative employee feedback solution that empowers managers to lead happier, more engaged teams. Our intuitive platform provides real-time insights, enabling managers to understand employee sentiments, visualize trends, and take actionable steps to improve workplace satisfaction. Trusted by over 30,000 managers worldwide across various industries, including retail, logistics, and hospitality, Butterfly.ai is dedicated to transforming the employee experience.

Ron Thurston brings several decades of experience in leading retail operations for top brands such as Gap, West Elm, Apple, Tory Burch, Bonobos, Saint Laurent, and INTERMIX. His unique perspective on the retail industry, coupled with his mission to celebrate and empower its people, makes him a perfect addition to Butterfly's Advisory Board.

As the best-selling author of RETAIL PRIDE, Ron inspires retail professionals to embrace their unique career paths. His journey across the nation in an Airstream trailer during the 2022/2023 RETAIL IN AMERICA podcast tour highlighted remarkable stories in retail, further cementing his dedication to the industry.

"Having observed Butterfly's journey since its inception over five years ago, I am thrilled to join their Advisory Board," said Ron Thurston. "This year marks a crucial turning point as brands redefine their store footprints in the face of a workforce increasingly disengaged from traditional leadership methods. Understanding how frontline teams experience their work is imperative before we discuss leadership training or development tools."

"Nothing drives revenue and brand loyalty more than a friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful team of frontline workers. These employees interact directly with customers and are critical to the in-store experience. However, with most retail jobs being part-time, entry-level, and compensated hourly, it's clear that low wages, long shifts, and burnout contribute significantly to high employee turnover. Butterfly's actionable insights and engagement tools are pivotal in addressing these issues, making this endeavor crucial for retaining talent and improving customer experiences in retail."

Butterfly.ai is excited to embark on this journey with Ron Thurston, leveraging his profound industry insights to further our mission of creating engaged and motivated frontline teams.

