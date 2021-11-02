ButterflyMX Launches Access Control Industry's First Open API & SDK to Enable Third-Party Integrations

ButterflyMX's open API/SDK allows partners to improve the user experience within their own platforms Tweet this

ButterflyMX's open API/SDK allows partners to improve the user experience within their own platforms by accessing ButterflyMX features and functionality. By integrating with ButterflyMX, partners can leverage useful features such as opening doors and gates, managing guest access, and receiving video calls within their mobile app or platform. This adds convenience, improves user adoption rates, and strengthens product functionality for partners and their clients.

Dozens of leading companies in the property technology space and related industries have already integrated with ButterflyMX. Its current integration partners offer services ranging from apartment smart locks and property management software to resident experience solutions and in-unit smart apartment controllers. A full list of ButterflyMX integrations can be found by visiting https://butterflymx.com/features/integrations/

Integrating with ButterflyMX is easy. Prospective partners interested in integrating can reach out to [email protected] to learn more about its terms of integration and to access the necessary API/SDK documentation. ButterflyMX invites all companies seeking an experience-enhancing partnership to contact them.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 6,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX.

###

SOURCE ButterflyMX

Related Links

https://www.butterflymx.com

