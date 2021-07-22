ButterflyMX unveils new solution ensuring apartment residents never miss a delivery to their building

"Deliveries have always been an unrelenting challenge for residential buildings of all sizes," says Cyrus Claffey, founder of ButterflyMX. "And with deliveries only expected to rise across the U.S., property owners, managers, and residents are particularly desperate for a fool-proof package delivery solution."

Due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are now shopping online more than ever. A whopping 84% of Americans report ordering more items online since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. And as online ordering grows, so does package theft. In January 2020, Americans reported 1.7 million packages stolen or lost every day, according to data from Clutch. Research also shows that package theft cases are increasing year-over-year — 43% of people reported having a package stolen in 2020 compared to 36% in 2019.

Multi-tenant building owners and operators are struggling to keep their properties secure while ensuring couriers can gain access to make deliveries. Now that ButterflyMX has launched a solution that finally solves the package delivery problem, building residents no longer have to worry about package theft or the dreaded "sorry we missed you" note.

ButterflyMX's Delivery Pass is an automatically generated, single-use PIN that residents can easily create and share with delivery carriers to access their building. With a Delivery Pass, any courier can enter a building to make their deliveries — from Amazon and UPS to food deliveries and everything in between. Carriers can now leave packages in the lobby, at the resident's door, or in a secure package room or locker.

"There's nothing more frustrating than missing a delivery, we've all been there. But until now, there hasn't been a reliable way to get carriers through the front door," says Claffey. "Our Delivery Pass is a game changer that saves time for property staff while maintaining building security and delighting residents."

Building tenants create a Delivery Pass right from the ButterflyMX mobile app. To share a Pass with couriers, residents simply copy and paste the six-digit PIN into the e-commerce provider's "delivery instructions" box at check-out. When a carrier with a Delivery Pass arrives at the building, they enter the PIN at the ButterflyMX video intercom to unlock the door and gain access. For added security, the video intercom takes a time- and date-stamped photo of the person who used the single-use PIN, which is available to review in the mobile app or the online dashboard.

