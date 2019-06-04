Buttermilk Sky Pie Franchise Owners, Chris & Ken Smith, Celebrate Grand Opening of New Store in Franklin, Tennessee on June 7ᵗʰ

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone deserves a homemade pie! That's what Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop franchise owners Chris & Ken Smith firmly believe, which is why they are set to celebrate the opening of their second Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Franklin, Tennessee this Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th at the store located at 5050 Carothers Parkway Suite 104.

Homemade Chewy Chocolate Chip. One of numerous 9", 4" or 2" pies sold. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop Franklin, Tennessee

After opening their first location in Murfreesboro, TN in October of 2018, the Smiths knew they had to share these time-honored recipes with the Franklin community. "Have you ever seen someone receive a pie and not immediately smile," said store owner Ken Smith. "We know life is too short to eat bad pie, and we're excited to bring our pies to Franklin."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, open to the press and public, is Friday, June 7th at 11am. Attendees can sample pies and enjoy complimentary refreshments. Saturday, June 8th, the first 50 paying guests (one per family) will receive a "Free Pie for a Year" card valid for one free 4-inch pie every month for a year, along with additional card drawings at 12:00p, 1:30p, 3:00p, 4:30p and 6:00p.

As a community focused pie shop, the Smiths hope to be woven into everyday life in Franklin. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is certain to make your special occasion so much brighter. The Shop is also committed to giving back to its local communities with the "Pie It Forward" program that gives back to local organizations in the Franklin, TN community. During the Grand Opening weekend, 20% of the designated receipts will be donated to Franktown Open Hearts.

ABOUT BUTTERMILK SKY PIE SHOP

Founded in 2013 in Knoxville, Tennessee by Scott and Meredith Layton, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is a place where life slows down and we're reminded of sitting around the table at Grandma's house. With nine flavors baked daily, you get all of the benefits of a homemade pie with none of the work. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, with 14 locations, continues to offer franchising opportunities for those interested in sharing their love of homemade pie across the country. Contact us and learn how you can get your piece of the pie.

