Buttermilk Sky Pie Franchise Owners, Joe & Julie Gunn, Celebrate Grand Opening of New Shop in Pier Park in Panama City Beach, November 1st

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is a happy place." That's why franchise owners Joe and Julie Gunn decided to launch another new business right as they were heading into retirement. "The brand's strong focus on customers and community was important to us," says Julie Gunn. "It's commitment to providing scratch-made pies to customers in an atmosphere of Southern hospitality aligned perfectly with how we have conducted our businesses in the past, and we LOVE the pie."

Now, the Gunn's are set to celebrate their store's grand-opening this Friday, November 1st at the shop located at 700 Pier Park Drive, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413 beginning at 11am with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. All day long attendees can sample pies, enjoy complimentary refreshments, and if customers buy one 4-inch 4-stack, they will receive a gift card to redeem one free 4-inch pie per month for a year. Plus, all month long through November 18th, customers can save $5 on any pie they pre-order for the holidays.

The serial entrepreneurs, whose past businesses also include an indoor baseball facility, a wine bar, and a beer garden (which they still currently own), the Gunn's are fully committed to their Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and becoming part of the everyday fabric of the Pier Park Boardwalk and Panama City Beach community. "We so love getting to know our local residents, but also being able to meet so many tourists from all over the country who are here on vacation," says Julie.

Founded in 2013 in Knoxville, Tennessee by Scott and Meredith Layton, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is a place where life slows down and we're reminded of sitting around the table at Grandma's house. With nine flavors baked daily, you get all of the benefits of a homemade pie with none of the work. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, with 14 locations, continues to offer franchising opportunities for those interested in sharing their love of homemade pie across the country. Contact us and learn how you can get your piece of the pie.

