Buttock Enlarged With Donated Fat By Seattle Plastic Surgeon
Dr. Javad Sajan Uses Donated Fat To Perform A Non-Surgical Buttock Enlargement
Feb 04, 2020, 09:00 ET
SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic (https://www.allureesthetic.com/), today presented his new non-surgical alternative to the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure. The non-surgical procedure was developed by Dr. Sajan because the surgery has a risk of death of up to 1 in 3,000. Using his own proprietary recipe that includes donated fat, dermal fillers, and platelet rich plasma, Dr. Sajan enlarges the buttock to a size chosen by the patient. The sizes are medium, large, and extra large. For medium enhancement, the cost is $6,000, large enhancement is $9,000, and extra large costs $12,000. Dr. Sajan has named this procedure the Zombie BBL.
When asked what makes this non-surgical BBL different from the others, Dr. Sajan says, "Unlike other non-surgical butt lifts, the Zombie Non-Surgical BBL is more than just a filler; it actually induces the body to make and retain its own natural volume from fat and collagen." This procedure carries less risk than a surgical Brazilian butt lift and adheres to Allure Esthetic's commitment to providing an innovative standard of care to their patients.
To watch Dr. Sajan perform a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift, click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SYVF3gz6d8&has_verified=1.
About Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery: Allure Esthetic is a leading plastic surgery practice in Seattle, WA. Dr. Javad Sajan offers cutting edge plastic and reconstructive surgeries. His patients come from a diverse set of backgrounds and include celebrities, physicians, and executives from around the globe. Patient-centered and dedicated to cultivating a unique atmosphere and environment, Allure Esthetic treats every patient with the respect, care, and individuality they deserve.
Sabrina Damani
Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery
206-787-2588
sabrina@allureesthetic.com
SOURCE Allure Esthetic
