Buttock Enlarged With Donated Fat By Seattle Plastic Surgeon

SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic ( https://www.allureesthetic.com/ ), today presented his new non-surgical alternative to the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure. The non-surgical procedure was developed by Dr. Sajan because the surgery has a risk of death of up to 1 in 3,000. Using his own proprietary recipe that includes donated fat, dermal fillers, and platelet rich plasma, Dr. Sajan enlarges the buttock to a size chosen by the patient. The sizes are medium, large, and extra large. For medium enhancement, the cost is $6,000, large enhancement is $9,000, and extra large costs $12,000. Dr. Sajan has named this procedure the Zombie BBL.