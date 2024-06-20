Button Introduces Innovative Retail Media Inventory Solution at Cannes Lions, Partners with Industry Giants to Empower Retailers, Publishers and Creators

Microsoft Advertising and Buzzfeed among early Beta Collaborations for Button for Retail Media solution, Tapping into Rapidly Growing $100B+ Segment

CANNES, France, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, one of the leading commerce optimization platforms, today unveiled its breakthrough Button for Retail Media solution at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, to address the industry's biggest pain points: limited on-site inventory and complex activation processes. This innovative solution empowers retailers, publishers and creators to seamlessly tap into retail media, the fastest-growing advertising channel in the history of the internet – with no development required.

Bridging the Gap Between On-Site and Off-Site Retail Media

In response to market frustrations with the fragmentation of off-site retail media, Button for Retail Media bridges the gap between retailers' on-site advertising and the vast audience reach of publishers and creators. Powered by Button's commerce optimization technology, the company's new retail media solution facilitates:

Inventory Expansion: Retailers extend their on-site advertising capabilities to premium publisher and creator audiences, while publishers and creators unlock a valuable new revenue stream. This inventory performs like search inventory due to the high purchase intent of shoppers enhanced with Button's commerce optimization capabilities.

Retailers extend their on-site advertising capabilities to premium publisher and creator audiences, while publishers and creators unlock a valuable new revenue stream. This inventory performs like search inventory due to the high purchase intent of shoppers enhanced with Button's commerce optimization capabilities. Superior Performance: Early pilots delivered 300% increases in revenue per journey , for publishers and creators. Advertisers report ROAS metrics that rival on-site retail media with ROAS performance surpassing 34% on average, outperforming off-site retail media by 223% .

Early pilots delivered , for publishers and creators. Advertisers report ROAS metrics that rival on-site retail media with outperforming . Effortless Launch: No coding expertise needed, allowing any advertiser to deploy a full-fledged retail media strategy in minutes.

No coding expertise needed, allowing any advertiser to deploy a full-fledged retail media strategy in minutes. Technology Provider Agnostic: The inventory solution seamlessly connects with industry leaders like Microsoft Advertising and TripleLift, and others to ensure scalability and reach from day one.

Industry Leaders Applaud Button's Innovation

Button for Retail Media has already garnered praise from major players including:

Lynne Kjolso , Vice President of Global Partnerships and Retail Media at Microsoft Advertising: "Microsoft Advertising is focused on empowering retailers, brands, and publishers to tap into the potential of retail media through on-site and off-site opportunities and this collaboration is an example of omnichannel retail media in action. We're pleased to work with Button to support monetization for retailers and publishers, bringing Microsoft Advertising's unique demand, and helping advertisers reach new audiences."

"Microsoft Advertising is focused on empowering retailers, brands, and publishers to tap into the potential of retail media through on-site and off-site opportunities and this collaboration is an example of omnichannel retail media in action. We're pleased to work with Button to support monetization for retailers and publishers, bringing Microsoft Advertising's unique demand, and helping advertisers reach new audiences." Wes Schroll , Founder and CEO of Fetch: "Button enables us to offer a new retail media solution that is seamless and complementary to our millions of shoppers' experiences. It allows us to capitalize on brand advertiser budgets in a way that is truly performance-focused and ahead of its time."

"Button enables us to offer a new retail media solution that is seamless and complementary to our millions of shoppers' experiences. It allows us to capitalize on brand advertiser budgets in a way that is truly performance-focused and ahead of its time." Ken Blom , Chief Business Officer at Buzzfeed: "Button's investment in providing publishers innovative ways to drive more revenue while maintaining a commitment to providing great user experiences is unparalleled. Button's new Retail Media solution continues building on that reputation."

"Button's investment in providing publishers innovative ways to drive more revenue while maintaining a commitment to providing great user experiences is unparalleled. Button's new Retail Media solution continues building on that reputation." Alexis Caldwell , Executive Director, Business Development + Partnerships at Forbes: "Button's building solutions to drive more value without a massive tech investment that is stackable revenue. We are excited to be partnering on Retail Media with Button and tap into one of the fastest growing categories in digital over the past 5 years."

"Button's building solutions to drive more value without a massive tech investment that is stackable revenue. We are excited to be partnering on Retail Media with Button and tap into one of the fastest growing categories in digital over the past 5 years." Sofia Rabellino , SVP, Business Development at TripleLift: "At TripleLift, through our Adaptive Commerce Solutions, we help brands and retailers customize their off-site experience with data-driven strategy coupled with unique creative experiences across screens. Through our partnership with Button, which offers new inventory between the publisher and retailer properties, we deliver our custom creatives and guaranteed reach to high-intent users on their path to purchase. It's a truly winning combination."

"At TripleLift, through our Adaptive Commerce Solutions, we help brands and retailers customize their off-site experience with data-driven strategy coupled with unique creative experiences across screens. Through our partnership with Button, which offers new inventory between the publisher and retailer properties, we deliver our custom creatives and guaranteed reach to high-intent users on their path to purchase. It's a truly winning combination." Jacqueline Goldstein , VP of Commerce, NY Post: "Button's retail media offering is changing the game for publishers, making it easier to turn high-intent shopping moments into real revenue without compromising our readers' experience. We're excited about the possibilities this opens up for our team and our audience."

"Button's retail media offering is changing the game for publishers, making it easier to turn high-intent shopping moments into real revenue without compromising our readers' experience. We're excited about the possibilities this opens up for our team and our audience." Scott Siegler , Director of Product & Technology at APS: "By expanding our retail media offerings to include third-party vendors such as Button in Connections Marketplace, we are excited by the incremental commerce value that they will bring to publishers. Button helps amplify publishers' retail media monetization tactics, with a particular focus on optimizing conversions across affiliate link traffic."

A Win-Win-Win for the Commerce Ecosystem

"Creating win-win-win relationships is the core of Button," stated Michael Jaconi, Button's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our unique position powering the commerce infrastructure of leading retailers, publishers and creators allowed us to launch this solution at scale and deliver unmatched results. Button for Retail Media is poised to redefine the future of retail media and the mobile commerce ecosystem."

This is a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of the Retail Media movement, shifting advertising capabilities as we know it. To learn how to be among the first to leverage this groundbreaking inventory solution and secure Beta access to Button for Retail Media, please visit usebutton.com/retail-media.

About Button

Button is a commerce optimization platform that uses AI to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences, improved attribution, and new inventory for retail media which combine to grow revenue for companies like Uber by 100% for the channels where Button is implemented. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

SOURCE BUTTON