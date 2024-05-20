Button is Available in Amazon Publisher Services Connections Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, a leading choice for deep linking and optimizing affiliate, creator, and social traffic, announced today its Publisher Link Optimization solution is available in Amazon Publisher Services (APS) Connections Marketplace.

Button's link optimization technology helps publishers optimize the monetization of their existing affiliate traffic from Amazon through a combination of AI, with intentional and explicit routing, and deep-linking techniques. Button's Publisher Link Optimization solution helps increase buyer conversions by optimizing end-user experience and click-to-purchases. Button has observed an up to 40% growth in affiliate revenue for publishers.

Existing APS Publishers can seamlessly implement Button, with no development work, directly via APS Connections Marketplace or by reaching out to [email protected] .

"At Button, we're committed to improving the digital marketplace where content and commerce overlap, by optimizing links to drive higher ROI and better customer experiences," said Michael Jaconi, CEO and Co-Founder of Button. "Introducing ourselves to the APS Connections Marketplace marks significant progress in our mission to build a better internet fueled by commerce."

"By expanding our retail media offerings to include third-party vendors such as Button in Connections Marketplace, we are excited by the incremental commerce value that they will bring to publishers," said Scott Siegler, director of product & technology at APS. "Button helps amplify publishers' retail media monetization tactics, with a particular focus on optimizing conversions across affiliate link traffic, including to Amazon. This helps improve customer experiences, and optimizes return on ad spend for brands."

For more information, visit usebutton.com/for-publishers.

About Button

Button is a commerce optimization platform that uses AI to improve the performance of creator and affiliate marketing. The platform is used by the world's largest retailers, publishers, and creator networks to drive better shopping experiences and improved attribution which combine to grow customer revenue by over 100% in the channels where Button is used. Button surpassed $1B in commerce per month in March 2024, and has been named a best place to work every year since its founding. It's backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

SOURCE BUTTON