Buttonsmith Announces Exclusive Beta Launch of MerchBlue, a Merch Production and Fulfillment Software Platform

MerchBlue will allow political campaigns of any size to have union printed merch available to their supporters via ActBlue

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttonsmith Inc., a leader in software driven manufacturing of American made products, today unveils MerchBlue, a software platform to allow political campaigns to offer union printed merch to their supporters via ActBlue.

Add union printed merch to your ActBlue page with MerchBlue MerchBlue by Buttonsmith, www.merchblue.com

With MerchBlue, any campaign or organization can configure and publish merch to their ActBlue page. Once a supporter has purchased the merch, the order is sent to MerchBlue to be made and fulfilled on demand. This exclusive beta allows early access to the platform for some active campaigns and organizations. To sign up for the beta, campaigns can visit www.merchblue.com.

"Merch has always been a problem for campaigns, especially medium and small ones. The campaigns have had to purchase and warehouse merch on their own, so many campaigns just don't offer it. With MerchBlue, campaigns and organizations of any size will be able to configure and publish merch to their ActBlue page. Since we do all the production and fulfillment on demand, there is no upfront cost to the campaigns and much less hassle. We are excited to have campaigns take part in this exclusive beta," said Darcy Burner, CEO of Buttonsmith.

MerchBlue is a natural extension of the made-on-demand products that Buttonsmith has been manufacturing for years. Buttonsmith will provide the production and fulfillment of the MerchBlue orders.

About Buttonsmith:

Buttonsmith was founded in 2014 by Henry Burner whose vision was to manufacture and sell products that were exactly what the customer wanted. His vision has driven Buttonsmith to be a leader in building American made products using software driven manufacturing just in time. By manufacturing on demand, the company reduces waste and the inventory risk while providing the customer with high quality products. The company has generated more than $12 million dollars over the life of the company and has more than 600,000 customers. Buttonsmith is a 100% union shop affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), which is part of the AFL-CIO.

Media Contact

Sarah DeNike

Chief of Staff

Buttonsmith Inc.

800-789-4364 x104

[email protected]

SOURCE Buttonsmith