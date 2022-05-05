Butyric Acid Derivatives Market is Projected to be Valued Over US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Rising demand for animal feed is generating sizable business prospects in the butyric acid derivatives market

Increasing demand for meat and poultry products in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to fuel regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global butyric acid derivatives market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, states an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

In recent years, animal feeds are being increasingly utilized by owners of ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and swine globally, owing to their high nutritional value. Animal feeds are manufactured with the help of blending products with plenty of nutritional contents, including silage, hay, sprouted grains, straw, legumes, and oils.

Butyric acid derivatives are being increasingly utilized as additives in animal feed, owing to their ability to assist in catering to the essential health needs of animals. Rise in popularity of animal feeds due to their ability to provide proper diet, improve gut health, and help in improving performance of an animal is creating prominent business prospects in the global butyric acid derivatives market, notes a study by TMR.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22328

Companies in the butyric acid derivatives market are expected to gain sizable growth in Asia Pacific due to a surge in use of tributyrin as an additive in animal feed. This aside, increase in demand for meat and poultry products in several regional nations, including China, India, Singapore, and Thailand is anticipated to support the Asia Pacific butyric acid derivatives market in the years ahead, according to TMR analysts.

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Key Findings

With rising understanding on the importance of healthy lifestyles among people globally, this population base is increasing the consumption of eggs, meat, and dairy products. As a result, the demand for animal feed is increasing, which, in turn, is propelling the global butyric acid derivatives market. This aside, surge in the prevalence of different diseases in animals is estimated to fuel the sales growth in the butyric acid derivatives market in the years ahead.

Due to rising understanding on advantages of protein found in animal meat, demand for meat-based products is increasing globally. This factor is fueling sales in the butyric acid derivatives market. Moreover, the market is being driven by factors such as rising in trend of online shopping of food products through mobile apps, which allow for fast delivery of fresh meat. Hence, the global market for butyric acid derivatives is estimated to cross a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in demand for animal feed globally is boosting sales of calcium butyrate, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth in the butyric acid derivatives market

Rise in demand for protein-rich food products globally is generating business opportunities in the market for butyric acid derivatives

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Competition Landscape

Players operating in the butyric acid derivatives market are utilizing different strategies such as merger, R&D, collaboration, product innovation, and joint venture in order to stay ahead of the competition

Companies operating in the butyric acid derivatives market are focusing on expansion of their production capacities in products required for different farm animals such as goats and sheep

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Nutreco, DSM

Perstorp Holding AB

OQ Chemicals Corporation

The Eastman Chemical Company

Palital Feed Additives B.V.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Alfa Aesar

Innovad

Kunshan Odowell Co., Ltd.

Balchem Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=22328

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Segmentation

Animal Feed

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (including Goats and Sheep)

Product

Sodium Butyrate

Calcium Butyrate

Esterified Tributyrin

Others (Potassium Butyrate and Magnesium Butyrate)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Amino Acid Derivatives Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amino-acid-derivatives-market.html

Amino Acid Metabolism Disorders Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amino-acid-metabolism-disorders-treatment-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/butyric-acid-derivatives-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research