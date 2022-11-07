Butyric Acid Market by Type, End-use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Butyric Acid Market by Type (Synthetic, Renewable), End-use (Animal Feed, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Flavors, Human Dietary Supplements), and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global butyric acid market is projected to grow from USD 317 million in 2022 to USD 492 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027. The growing animal feed segment, along with the rise in consumption of processed foods, is driving the market.

The synthetic butyric acid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Butyric acid is generally produced industrially utilizing chemical synthesis from petrochemical feedstocks. A propylene feedstock is used in chemical synthesis because it is readily available, inexpensive, and majorly used in the petrochemical sector. The easy availability and low cost of manufacturing is expected to drive the segment.

The human dietary supplements segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Butyric acid is essential for improving digestive health, reducing inflammation, protecting the brain, controlling weight, and preventing cancer. The body's gut bacteria convert foods which one cannot digest into butyrate, which has a variety of positive health effects. Such characteristics of butyric acid is expected to drive the segment.

Asia-Pacific butyric acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of volume

The Asia-Pacific butyric acid market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries in the region have substantial growth prospects for the butyric acid market because of factors such as increase in the purchasing power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets, thereby driving the butyric acid market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.5 Challenges

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.4.1 Average Selling Price Trend

6.4.2 Average Selling Price of Key Players

6.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6.6 Patent Analysis

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.8 Technology Analysis

6.9 Trade Data

6.10 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6.10.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

6.10.2 Buying Criteria

7 Butyric Acid Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic

7.3 Renewable

8 Butyric Acid Market, by End-use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Animal Feed

8.3 Chemical Intermediate

8.4 Food & Flavors

8.5 Pharmaceutical

8.6 Human Dietary Supplements

8.7 Others

9 Butyric Acid Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 Others

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 Others

9.4 North America

9.4.1 US

9.4.2 Others

9.5 Rest of World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Players Strategies

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Start-up/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2021

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Dynamic Companies

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Starting Blocks

10.7 Competitive Benchmarking

10.8 Competitive Scenario

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Perstorp

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products & Services

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Analyst's View

11.2 Eastman Chemical Company

11.3 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11.4 Snowco

11.5 OQ Chemicals GmbH

11.6 Merck KGaA

11.7 Kemin Industries, Inc.

11.8 Palital Feed Additives B.V.

11.9 Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11.10 Kunshan Odowell Co. Ltd.

11.11 Yufeng International Group Co. Ltd.

11.12 Central Drug House

11.13 Spectrum Chemical

11.14 RX Chemicals

11.15 Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z24hke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets