BUXOM Cosmetics Introduces Ash K Holm As New Celebrity Makeup Artist
The Big, Bold, and Sexy Cosmetics Brand Enlists The Ultimate Glam Beauty Guru
Nov 15, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for larger-than-life looks and unapologetically bold color, BUXOM Cosmetics is welcoming its newest babe and beauty guru to the family: Ash K Holm. Her glamorous aesthetic has made Holm a favored makeup artist among A-listers like Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, Camila Morrone, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and many more. In addition to using makeup to fuel her VIP clients with confidence, Holm also uses her personal social platforms to educate and embrace that sensuality is strength. Her genuine connection to her growing community on social media and authentic perspective on beauty make Holm the ideal Celebrity Makeup Artist for BUXOM Cosmetics.
"I'm excited to share my love for BUXOM Cosmetics with my clients, colleagues and friends," says Holm. "I've kept the brand's products in my kit for years. One of my all-time favorite glosses to use on my clients is BUXOM's Full-On™ Plumping Lip Polish in Dolly because the shimmery, mauve shade works well on everyone—including me!" BUXOM's Dolly is the #1 best-selling shade. This universal color flatters all skin tones and is available in multiple product categories, including gloss, lipstick, stain, lip liner, and blush.
As a trusted beauty authority, BUXOM's new Celebrity Makeup Artist will collaborate with the cosmetics brand to create social content, alluring campaigns, red carpet looks, and makeup tutorials that will showcase the world of BUXOM to her fans and fellow makeup artists.
"Ash is never afraid to take risks, experiment, and have fun—and that doesn't stop at the glamorous makeup looks she creates for her celebrity clients," says Jill Scalamandre, President of BUXOM Cosmetics. "She's fierce and fearless in everything that she does, which is what we stand for at BUXOM. We are thrilled to partner with such an extraordinarily talented makeup artist, and look forward to attracting new customers, as well as further engaging the always-influential makeup artist community around the world."
Visit buxomcosmetics.com/ashkholm and follow @buxomcosmetics to learn more about Ash K Holm and discover her favorite products, projects with the brand and watch her latest videos.
About BUXOM® Cosmetics
BUXOM was founded in 2007 and is now a subsidiary of Shiseido Americas Corporation. BUXOM Cosmetics are available in the United States, Canada, Russia and Nordic countries. BUXOM believes in going big, living boldly, and being sexy for yourself. BUXOM Cosmetics create larger-than-life beauty that transforms what you love most about yourself—and inspire you to feel sexy in your skin.
