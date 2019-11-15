BUXOM Cosmetics Introduces Ash K Holm As New Celebrity Makeup Artist

"I'm excited to share my love for BUXOM Cosmetics with my clients, colleagues and friends," says Holm. "I've kept the brand's products in my kit for years. One of my all-time favorite glosses to use on my clients is BUXOM's Full-On™ Plumping Lip Polish in Dolly because the shimmery, mauve shade works well on everyone —including me!" BUXOM's Dolly is the #1 best-selling shade. This universal color flatters all skin tones and is available in multiple product categories, including gloss, lipstick, stain, lip liner, and blush.

As a trusted beauty authority, BUXOM's new Celebrity Makeup Artist will collaborate with the cosmetics brand to create social content, alluring campaigns, red carpet looks, and makeup tutorials that will showcase the world of BUXOM to her fans and fellow makeup artists.

"Ash is never afraid to take risks, experiment, and have fun—and that doesn't stop at the glamorous makeup looks she creates for her celebrity clients," says Jill Scalamandre, President of BUXOM Cosmetics. "She's fierce and fearless in everything that she does, which is what we stand for at BUXOM. We are thrilled to partner with such an extraordinarily talented makeup artist, and look forward to attracting new customers, as well as further engaging the always-influential makeup artist community around the world."

Visit buxomcosmetics.com/ashkholm and follow @buxomcosmetics to learn more about Ash K Holm and discover her favorite products, projects with the brand and watch her latest videos.

About BUXOM® Cosmetics

BUXOM was founded in 2007 and is now a subsidiary of Shiseido Americas Corporation. BUXOM Cosmetics are available in the United States, Canada, Russia and Nordic countries. BUXOM believes in going big, living boldly, and being sexy for yourself. BUXOM Cosmetics create larger-than-life beauty that transforms what you love most about yourself—and inspire you to feel sexy in your skin.

For brand news and updates, follow @buxomcosmetics #BUXOMbabe on Instagram

Contact:

Jenna Tannler, jtannler@buxomcosmetics.com, 212-805-2306

SOURCE BUXOM Cosmetics