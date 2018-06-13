BUXOM Reveals New Global Creative Brand Ambassador Is Shay Mitchell

While Mitchell's first campaign is set to launch in July for BUXOM's newest lip innovation, the actress' partnership with the brand will extend well beyond the average spokesmodel duties. As a trusted beauty authority, she will actively collaborate with the global cosmetics brand to help develop creative content and social media campaigns, as well as new products and shade ideation.

"I've kept BUXOM products in my makeup bag for years and I can't wait to share my love for the brand," said Mitchell. "I'm obsessed with beauty and excited to help BUXOM move into new makeup categories that I love and use every day." One of her many projects as Global Creative Brand Ambassador was inspired by her signature look.

"Shay Mitchell is a trendsetter who never fails to make a bold fashion statement, confidently speak her mind, or share her passion for adventure—fully embodying everything BUXOM stands for as a brand," said Betty Kim-English, Senior Vice President Global BUXOM. "We are thrilled to have a unique partnership with Shay, who we plan to partner with closely to help grow BUXOM globally, build brand awareness, and attract new customers."

Aside from appearing in BUXOM's digital and social media campaigns, Mitchell will utilize her social media platforms to create content for her fans featuring the socially-driven brand. Content will range from YouTube tutorials, a platform on which she has already generated over 110 million views, to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram activations designed to engage her 29 million followers.

Visit BuxomCosmetics.com/ShayMitchell to learn more about BUXOM's Global Creative Brand Ambassador and discover her favorite products, must-have makeup tips, and latest videos.

About BUXOM® Cosmetics

BUXOM was founded in 2007 and is now a subsidiary of Shiseido Americas Corporation. BUXOM Cosmetics are available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Nordic countries. BUXOM believes in going big, living boldly, and being sexy for yourself. BUXOM Cosmetics create larger-than-life beauty that transforms what you love most about yourself—and inspire you to feel sexy in your skin.

Contact:

Jenna Tannler, jtannler@buxomcosmetics.com, 212-805-2306

Judy Lee, julee@buxomcosmetics.com, 646-868-4851

For brand news and updates, follow @BuxomCosmetics #BuxomBabe on Instagram

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buxom-reveals-new-global-creative-brand-ambassador-is-shay-mitchell-300665232.html

SOURCE BUXOM