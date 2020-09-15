Buxton Debuts New Consumer Intelligence Technology Suite

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1994, consumer intelligence firm Buxton has been helping its clients make better business decisions. The company announced the next chapter in its evolution today by launching a new suite of analytics technology designed for businesses in the retail, restaurant, consumer services, healthcare, commercial real estate and public sectors.

"Today's product launch is an important milestone for Buxton and the industries we serve," said Tom Buxton, founder and CEO of Buxton. "We've distilled the power of our analytics services into a suite of on-demand, technology-based tools. This is just the beginning of the exciting new developments ahead for Buxton and our clients as we make consumer intelligence technology more accessible than ever."

The new product suite is housed within Buxton's proprietary analytics platform, SCOUT, and includes the following tools:

Mobilytics – A powerful new module that uses GPS data and proprietary processes to identify and report on the types of consumers visiting an area, where they come from, and visit volumes for selected time periods

"Buxton is proud to be a trusted source for answers to critical business questions," said Phillip Crow, senior vice president of product development at Buxton. "Our new technology suite gives our clients the option to select the solution that is right for them, whether that's our traditional analytics services or new software products."

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in consumer intelligence technology. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. Thousands of clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity, commercial real estate and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

