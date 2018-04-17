Buy a Jack, Help a Soldier - A Fundraising Initiative by Barclay Brand Ferdon

"Their slogan 'You have our backs, we have yours' is powerful and deserves our individual and collective support," said Skip Russo, Barclay Brand Ferdon CEO.

Barclay Brand Ferdon has been promoting and fundraising for Operation Homefront since 2011. To learn more about or purchase one of their Jacks visit http://www.bbfyale.com/buy-a-jack-online.

Barclay Brand Ferdon is a "one source" distributor in New Jersey and New York for all warehousing equipment and support services. Barclay represents Yale® lift trucks, Mariotti lift trucks, scissor lifts; racking systems; mezzanines; warehouse automation and lift truck robotics; safety training and accessories; rental equipment; replacement parts; and total fleet maintenance. Barclay Brand Ferdon is a complete materials handling company that is focused on providing solutions for improving their customer's operation and bottom line.

