Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

CoinShares Group

22 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on 01 June 2023, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; USOTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 01 June 2023, up to and including 6 November 2023 in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2023.

The Board of Directors' resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date

Number of shares acquired

Lowest price paid (SEK)

Highest price paid (SEK)

Volume weighted average (SEK)

15 June 2023

1,595

36.30

36.50

36.39

16 June 2023

1,500

35.85

36.30

36.09

19 June 2023

1,695

35.35

36.35

35.93

20 June 2023

1,270

34.80

36.75

36.13

21 June 2023

200

36.80

37.25

37.02

6,260


All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 22 June 2023 amounts to 965,867 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. The firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.  CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | [email protected]
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | [email protected]

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 BST on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

